Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

This is a tough watch. A coalition of Democratic attorneys general has announced they're suing the Trump administration to ensure that illegal aliens continue to receive SNAP benefits. We guess they decided New York Attorney General Letitia James was the one to put out that message, which is kind of hilarious. Why, because the government is going to go through personal information, as if they don't do that every day — that's why they have it. James is upset that the government is going to go through personal information like addresses, immigration status, and Social Security numbers. Um, what are illegal aliens doing with Social Security numbers?

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries recently declared that zero illegal aliens are receiving Medicaid benefits.

She never mentioned the word "illegals" when talking about immigrants.

