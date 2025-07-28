Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits

This is a tough watch. A coalition of Democratic attorneys general has announced they're suing the Trump administration to ensure that illegal aliens continue to receive SNAP benefits. We guess they decided New York Attorney General Letitia James was the one to put out that message, which is kind of hilarious. Why, because the government is going to go through personal information, as if they don't do that every day — that's why they have it. James is upset that the government is going to go through personal information like addresses, immigration status, and Social Security numbers. Um, what are illegal aliens doing with Social Security numbers?

🚨BREAKING: Crooked Attorney General Letitia James just announced another lawsuit against the Trump administration.



She is trying to keep ILLEGAL ALIENS on SNAP benefits!



Democrats prioritize illegal aliens over Americans and this PROVES IT! pic.twitter.com/0WzO5d8IN1 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 28, 2025

Basically they are fighting to keep illegals receiving SNAP and MEDICAID, and to keep Americans paying for their care. — Elzie Garrett (@elzie_garrett) July 28, 2025

Wait. Thought they all said that illegal aliens were not getting benefits that are only meant for citizens. You can’t sue to keep something you never had. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) July 28, 2025

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries recently declared that zero illegal aliens are receiving Medicaid benefits.

She never mentioned the word "illegals" when talking about immigrants.

