Blothar From GWAR Has a Special Message About Public Broadcasting

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Wikipedia

How to explain GWAR. GWAR is a satirical metal band that formed while this editor was still in high school. GWAR performs in elaborate costumes, claiming to be extraterrestrial warriors banished to Earth. Their live shows are something.

Sadly, GWAR couldn't manage to be as disturbing in its pitch for public broadcasting as Robert Reich and his Elmo doll, but Blothar gave it his best shot. "Rise up in the name of Big Bird!"

Sorry, but shilling for PBS and NPR is decidedly not metal.

GWAR? Yes. The video? No.

We be GWAR listens to NPR on the tour bus all the time.

The guys in GWAR are so old now that the only memory they have of PBS is "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."

Fred Rogers was more metal than you guys.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about public broadcasting and liberal bias.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

