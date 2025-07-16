Blothar From GWAR Has a Special Message About Public Broadcasting

How to explain GWAR. GWAR is a satirical metal band that formed while this editor was still in high school. GWAR performs in elaborate costumes, claiming to be extraterrestrial warriors banished to Earth. Their live shows are something.

Sadly, GWAR couldn't manage to be as disturbing in its pitch for public broadcasting as Robert Reich and his Elmo doll, but Blothar gave it his best shot. "Rise up in the name of Big Bird!"

Blothar with a very important message about public media. Public media is in danger. Go to https://t.co/jYxXw24S35 to learn how you can urge Congress to save public media. Call your senators. Make a difference. pic.twitter.com/uItxiEiubc — GWAR (@gwar) July 14, 2025

Sorry, but shilling for PBS and NPR is decidedly not metal.

This has to be a joke — Metal (@MetalXMeta) July 14, 2025

GWAR? Yes. The video? No.

Nope. — M. ROCK STONE (@MikeRockStone) July 16, 2025

I have the Internet now, public TV is obsolete. — Jif (@aero_sauna_bird) July 14, 2025

I love y'all, but the Internet is way faster than public "media." Besides, most of the shit they broadcast is propaganda. — eyerollz (@eyerollzzz25) July 15, 2025

You're wrong on this one tax money should not go to an organization that's one-sided — SILVER STASHER (@SilverStasher43) July 15, 2025

Have you listened to NPR lately, or watched PBS? The political bias is seething in almost every program. They are no longer FOR everyone. So it only makes sense that EVERYONE shouldn't be paying for it. Let the people who donate and want it take care of it 🤷‍♀️ music will survive. — Eileenabyss (@CannabissJo) July 14, 2025

We be GWAR listens to NPR on the tour bus all the time.

You guys turned into a huge giant pussy — Wasted Memory (@TheWastedMemory) July 15, 2025

NPR pushes strait Marxism. Fuck NPR! — Ranwaldo VonSlappenstein (@CzerkneyR) July 14, 2025

Maybe pay more attention to what PBS is trying to teach the kids today before posting a video of ignorance. — MagadetH (@JonS22548574) July 14, 2025

The guys in GWAR are so old now that the only memory they have of PBS is "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."

Fred Rogers was more metal than you guys.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about public broadcasting and liberal bias.

