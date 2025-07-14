Andrew Cuomo Announces Third-Party Run, Says He's 'In It to Win It'

It's kind of weird to be backing the guy who had to resign as New York governor over sexual harassment scandals, not to mention killed off the elderly in nursing homes by putting COVID patients in with the most vulnerable. But Andrew Cuomo says the New York City mayoral election isn't until November, and he's in it to win it. We wish he would have spent more time exposing Zohan Mandani's communist statements, but we guess he's trying to stay positive. Besides, those 13 percent who voted in the primary voted for the Democratic Socialist. New York it going to get the mayor it votes for.

Here's Cuomo shaking a lot of hands:

BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo announces third-party run for NYC mayor after losing the Democratic primary pic.twitter.com/wayhHgfTkt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2025

Mamdani can’t be allowed to win. Is Cuomo really the best option? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 14, 2025

CORRECTION ** Andrew Cuomo’s independent run guarantees Zohran Mamdani’s win. — E (@CcpSkipTracer) July 14, 2025

Is he just going to siphon away votes from incumbent Eric Adams, who's also a disaster, and let Mamdani run away with it. If New Yorkers don't turn out and vote in November, they're going to get the mayor the deserve.

That’ll definitely give the election to the dem nominee — BuddVugger78 (@BuddVugger78) July 14, 2025

Wouldn’t it be better to join forces with Eric Adams? — MAGAfan1776 (@magafan1776) July 14, 2025

He's guaranteeing Mamdani's victory. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) July 14, 2025

We hate to say it, but from here it looks like Mamdani's going to be the city's next mayor. He's getting tons of media exposure, a lot of it negative, but still, his name is out there.

Too much ego to back Adams. What a waste. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) July 14, 2025

When you believe your own hype ... — SensibleFeminist (@bettyboop7499) July 14, 2025

“I’ve lost before and I will gladly lose again!” — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) July 14, 2025

You knows the world is inverted when all of a sudden you’re a Cuomo supporter. — JackWard173 (@JWard173) July 14, 2025

Or an Adams supporter. Maybe Adams should drop out and endorse Cuomo. Sorry, guys, but it looks like the people have spoken and they want the communist.

