VIP
The Emperor's Old Joes
Too Little, Too Late! BBC Finally Admits Its Gaza Documentary Was Narrated by...
Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their...
HOO BOY: Redditor Posts About Left's 'Project 2029' and It's Nothing but a...
AWFL Alert: Liberal Woman Says Husbands Need to Pay Stay-at-Home Wives a Salary...
Good Luck With This! Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Is Just As Radical As Zohran...
She's 'Dead Serious' (and Seriously Stupid): Pro-Palestinian Leftist Claims Jews Get Zero-...
Unhinged Loon John Harwood Demonstrates Why He's Currently Not Employed by ANY Media...
Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony...
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! SCOTUS Hands America 1st ANOTHER Win, Trump Admin Can...
WTF: Wisconsin Hospice Nurse Gets SWEETHEART Plea Deal After Act of Horrendous Patient...
VIP
Autopen? J6 Committee? HRM. Guess We Know Why Liz Cheney Has Been So...
Trump: Biden Knew NOTHING About the Autopen Pardons (WATCH)
Fraud or Liar ... YOU Decide! Neera 'Autopen' Tanden's Big Trump GOTCHA Does...

Andrew Cuomo Announces Third-Party Run, Says He's 'In It to Win It'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

It's kind of weird to be backing the guy who had to resign as New York governor over sexual harassment scandals, not to mention killed off the elderly in nursing homes by putting COVID patients in with the most vulnerable. But Andrew Cuomo says the New York City mayoral election isn't until November, and he's in it to win it. We wish he would have spent more time exposing Zohan Mandani's communist statements, but we guess he's trying to stay positive. Besides, those 13 percent who voted in the primary voted for the Democratic Socialist. New York it going to get the mayor it votes for. 

Advertisement

Here's Cuomo shaking a lot of hands:

Is he just going to siphon away votes from incumbent Eric Adams, who's also a disaster, and let Mamdani run away with it. If New Yorkers don't turn out and vote in November, they're going to get the mayor the deserve.

We hate to say it, but from here it looks like Mamdani's going to be the city's next mayor. He's getting tons of media exposure, a lot of it negative, but still, his name is out there.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Or an Adams supporter. Maybe Adams should drop out and endorse Cuomo. Sorry, guys, but it looks like the people have spoken and they want the communist.

***

Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their Father Is About'
Brett T.
HOO BOY: Redditor Posts About Left's 'Project 2029' and It's Nothing but a Fascist's Fantasy
Amy Curtis
AWFL Alert: Liberal Woman Says Husbands Need to Pay Stay-at-Home Wives a Salary (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Too Little, Too Late! BBC Finally Admits Its Gaza Documentary Was Narrated by Son of Hamas Official
Amy Curtis
Fraud or Liar ... YOU Decide! Neera 'Autopen' Tanden's Big Trump GOTCHA Does NOT Go the Way She Thought
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement