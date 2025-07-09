Zohran Mamdani’s Former Intern Calls for Holy War Through Jihad

It's a good bet you can tell the kind of staffers a New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani would surround himself with by looking at previous hires. Citizen journalist Stu says that Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik worked as an intern for Mamdani, and she has some interesting thoughts on jihad.

Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik led SJP at CCNY, worked for Zohran Mamdani, and just got suspended by CUNY. Now, activists are fighting to get her reinstated.



But Malik herself is clear about what drives her. She frames her activism as holy war.



The post continues:

… this is all counted for by Allah.” She shrugs off the consequences—doxing, arrest, suspension: “How gangster are you?... How committed am I to this?... What am I willing to sacrifice for this noble cause?” And she’s at peace with the fallout. “If you get suspended, if you get doxed… it will never, ever be in vain.” If she’s so desperate to be a martyr, let her. Why are you begging CUNY to take her back? And Zohran—what kind of clown hires someone like this?

We have to add. Remember, during the Global War on Terror, when it was explained to us that "jihad" didn't mean what we thought it meant … it actually referred to a Muslim's inner religious struggle? Some proposed that this Community Note be added to Malik's video:

The exact meaning of the term jihād depends on context; it has often been erroneously translated in the West as “holy war.” Jihad, particularly in the religious and ethical realm, primarily refers to the human struggle to promote what is right and to prevent what is wrong. https://www.britannica.com/topic/jihad

Yeah, we've heard that before.

The problem is the “true believer”



All violence + hate comes from those who choose religion––of any kind––over country + nation and fellow human being



This is Zohran Mamdani’s intern



“This is all jihad, this is all ibadah”



I’m sorry, but these are not normal moderate Muslim views



She is a radical Islamist



At the end she implies anything is justified for the cause (lying?)



HT @thestustustudio



Former intern for Zohran Mamdani, Arzoo Malik calls for a Holy War through Jihad



We're guessing she's here on a student visa. Marco Rubio, take note.

We suppose we shouldn't worry — Mamdani already explained on The Bulwark's podcast that "globalize the intifada" isn't a call for violence against Jews. Even House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has told Mamdani to dial it back with his "globalize the intifada" shtick.

New Yorkers are going to elect this guy, aren't they?

