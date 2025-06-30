VIP
Lancet Study Says More Than 14 Million People Could Die From US Foreign...
Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029
Unsolved Mystery: Why Does Democrat Tim Walz NOT Appeal to Heterosexual, White Male...
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View...
DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims
Frank Luntz’s Open-Border Baloney: Peddling Half-Baked Immigration Fairy Tales
J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific...
Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the...
'Man of the People' Joe Biden Allegedly Bumped First Class Passenger to Fly...
Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death
Senate Fails Vote on Removing Medicaid Benefits From Illegal Aliens
Be Our Guest: Chris Murphy Doubles Down on Dems Emulating NYC's Commie Mayoral...
Zohran Mamdani's Charade: Mom and Dad's Ivy League Free Ride Fuels His Anti-West...

Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for Good Reason

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 30, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

We recently wrote about Benjamin Ryan, who is a health and science reporter for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and more. He's so serious about science, he has a microscope emoji in his X handle. When it comes down to the science of discerning men from women, though, he seems to have a stumbling block. He noted last week that "misgendering" is "cruel and rude."

Advertisement

He even posted a link to his Substack article on the subject, in which he says, "regardless of whether there will ever be any winners in the battle of the genders, I choose being kind over waging war."

Why does choosing kindness always fall upon those who aren't trans, while trans women use social pressure and lawfare to force themselves into exclusively women's spaces and make them feel unsafe? Speaking of waging war, we wonder what he thought of the badly timed "Trans Day of Vengeance."

Megyn Kelly isn't having any of it.

The post continues:

… enter into which prison before we’ve even made our case. (“She” can’t play in women’s sports makes no sense; HE can’t do it makes everything clear.) 

Preferred pronouns are meant to dull our senses to get us accustomed to the gender-bending lies we are being told - it’s an effort to override instincts that are there for good reason … including, for women, their own safety. It can literally be a matter of life and death for a girl to learn to listen to her own instincts about when a man is present. Teaching her to force herself to lie about that is teaching her to dull her gift of fear.

Don’t let a man like Benjamin tell you that you are rude or cruel if you stand up for reality as well as your, your daughter’s, and all of our daughters’ safety.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's why J.K. Rowling built a women's shelter exclusively for women. She didn't want the state for force her to allow men inside a women's safe space.

Advertisement

Such a small thing … how does it affect your life in any way? Well, when it leads to boys sharing your daughter's locker room at school, it affects your life. How about the man who thinks he's a woman not be rude and intrude on real women's spaces?

***

Tags:

MEGYN KELLY TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Doug P.
Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029
Brett T.
Unsolved Mystery: Why Does Democrat Tim Walz NOT Appeal to Heterosexual, White Male Voters?
Warren Squire
'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View of the Palestinian Struggle
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement