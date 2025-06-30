Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for Good Reason

We recently wrote about Benjamin Ryan, who is a health and science reporter for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and more. He's so serious about science, he has a microscope emoji in his X handle. When it comes down to the science of discerning men from women, though, he seems to have a stumbling block. He noted last week that "misgendering" is "cruel and rude."

Misgendering is cruel and rude, no matter how many edge cases or straw man arguments people can come up with to try to assert otherwise. https://t.co/kgtDW8yivm — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 27, 2025

He even posted a link to his Substack article on the subject, in which he says, "regardless of whether there will ever be any winners in the battle of the genders, I choose being kind over waging war."

Why does choosing kindness always fall upon those who aren't trans, while trans women use social pressure and lawfare to force themselves into exclusively women's spaces and make them feel unsafe? Speaking of waging war, we wonder what he thought of the badly timed "Trans Day of Vengeance."

Megyn Kelly isn't having any of it.

It is not rude or cruel to say what’s real and true or to refuse to participate in another person’s delusion.



Going along w/preferred pronouns is dangerous - it forces us to cede entire arguments about who can play in which sporting event, disrobe in which locker room and… https://t.co/1GjdIeNX6C — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 30, 2025

The post continues:

… enter into which prison before we’ve even made our case. (“She” can’t play in women’s sports makes no sense; HE can’t do it makes everything clear.) Preferred pronouns are meant to dull our senses to get us accustomed to the gender-bending lies we are being told - it’s an effort to override instincts that are there for good reason … including, for women, their own safety. It can literally be a matter of life and death for a girl to learn to listen to her own instincts about when a man is present. Teaching her to force herself to lie about that is teaching her to dull her gift of fear. Don’t let a man like Benjamin tell you that you are rude or cruel if you stand up for reality as well as your, your daughter’s, and all of our daughters’ safety.

It's why J.K. Rowling built a women's shelter exclusively for women. She didn't want the state for force her to allow men inside a women's safe space.

It's a denial of God's most fundamental action: making us man and woman.



The purpose is to deny God. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 30, 2025

They are forcing everyone to affirm and thus be complicit in their lie. — SGinNC (@SGinNC0991) June 30, 2025

The parenting or societal programming that pushes pronouns as an identity is cruel and child abuse. — James (@Stratcat706) June 30, 2025

If you believe in transgenderism and preferred pronouns, you have to believe when people thought the sun revolved around the earth, it really did for them. They were just living their truth! — meganly (@meganmichelle_s) June 30, 2025

I’ll just say it. We’re not the ones “misgendering” - those who demand to be called something they’re not are the ones misgendering. — Politicat 🇺🇸 For America (@politicat1) June 30, 2025

When enablement is prescribed therapy and every other choice is outlawed... — Peter L. Mehegan (@tbeachhead) June 30, 2025

“Misgendering” is not misgendering. — iclandia (@iclandia) June 30, 2025

Agree! The architects of pronouns figured out how to move power to those who are willing to misuse it for their social justice goals, which means that the "ends justify the means". They went too far, we now recognize the trap, and we aren't playing the game anymore...no mas. — Doing Better (@dobetterrrr) June 30, 2025

"Tolerance" is just the left's way of making you conform to the minority instead of having the minority conform to the vast majority of the rest of society. 100 women have to "tolerate" a male baring his genitals in the locker room so that ONE male is not uncomfortable. — Geoffrey Chaucer (@Fongistan) June 30, 2025

It always starts with a small thing, a thing that seems like a tiny mercy. Use their pronouns, help foreign refugees -- before you know it, you have grown men with erections changing in front of little girls and 10M illegals flooding your shores. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) June 30, 2025

Such a small thing … how does it affect your life in any way? Well, when it leads to boys sharing your daughter's locker room at school, it affects your life. How about the man who thinks he's a woman not be rude and intrude on real women's spaces?

