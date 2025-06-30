DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims

Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 30, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported last week, it certainly looked like an insurrection when protesters against the One Big, Beautiful Bill entered the U.S. Capitol and raised a ruckus. Several arrests were made, including those of elderly protesters in wheelchairs, claiming that their Medicaid was going to be cut. It was purely for optics of the feds putting people in wheelchairs in zip ties. Medicaid is going to be cut — not for them, but for able-bodied people who are taking advantage of the system, as well as illegal immigrants.

Speaking of Medicaid, the Justice Department's Matthew R. Geleotti announced on Monday that charges were being filed against 324 people for health care fraud amounting to $14.6 BILLION in false claims.

These are the people being targeted by the Big, Beautiful Bill, not seniors in wheelchairs.

Democrats are fighting to keep these people defrauding the government while scaring seniors who are at no risk of losing access to health care.

