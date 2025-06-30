DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims

As Twitchy reported last week, it certainly looked like an insurrection when protesters against the One Big, Beautiful Bill entered the U.S. Capitol and raised a ruckus. Several arrests were made, including those of elderly protesters in wheelchairs, claiming that their Medicaid was going to be cut. It was purely for optics of the feds putting people in wheelchairs in zip ties. Medicaid is going to be cut — not for them, but for able-bodied people who are taking advantage of the system, as well as illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Speaking of Medicaid, the Justice Department's Matthew R. Geleotti announced on Monday that charges were being filed against 324 people for health care fraud amounting to $14.6 BILLION in false claims.

JUST IN: The DOJ announces charges against 324 people for healthcare fraud schemes.



They submitted around $14.6 BILLION in false claims to Medicaid, Medicare, and other healthcare programs. pic.twitter.com/ApIumhT0A2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

These are the people being targeted by the Big, Beautiful Bill, not seniors in wheelchairs.

DOJ is going after the people Democrats were trying to allow to keep ripping off American benefits. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2025

Good! Keep going — Michelle H (@MichelleHa44102) June 30, 2025

I just want to see handcuffs and perp walks. Is that too much to ask? 🤷‍♀️ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 30, 2025

Nice timing for the BBB Medicaid debate. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) June 30, 2025

Is Sunny Hoiston’s husband one of those 324 named? — Daniel (@lktappshb) June 30, 2025

$14.6 Billion ain't chump change. I wonder how much of it is recoverable. — Random Guy (@randomguyXVII) June 30, 2025

Fraudsters beware: America’s not your piggy bank anymore. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 30, 2025

That's why the left is screaming about Medicaid cuts — Nina Marshell (@NinaMarshell) June 30, 2025

imaging fighting tooth and nail to protect these scammers — kyan (@kyan_rennedy) June 30, 2025

That’s just a scratch on the surface of fraud in our medical world — eyeswideopen (@Jasonsmithnb) June 30, 2025

Democrats are fighting to keep these people defrauding the government while scaring seniors who are at no risk of losing access to health care.

***