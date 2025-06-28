USA TODAY: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Aliens Is Getting ICE Agents Hurt

USA TODAY has had a lot of hot takes on ICE. For example, after protesters set a fleet of self-driving Waymo cars on fire and danced on the hoods holding Mexican flags, USA TODAY ran a piece about how it was a bad idea to burn electric vehicles, because of the emissions from the batteries. If you're going to burn cars, make them plain old combustion engine cars.

Now we're supposed to blame President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal aliens for ICE agents getting hurt. Suddenly, USA TODAY cares about the health and well-being of ICE agents.

Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown is getting ICE agents hurt https://t.co/DrWNSbibqm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2025

Trump needs to stop violently assaulting ICE agents. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 28, 2025

Lauren Villagran and Trevor Hughes report:

Masked agents. Terrified suspects. Emotions running high as screaming crowds press in, cell phone cameras in hand. Amid surging immigration enforcement across the country, federal agents are being hurt and hospitalized as they make increasingly public – and risky – arrests of people they believe are undocumented. White House officials say there's been a 500% increase in assaults on agents, as President Donald Trump's massive deportation campaign ramps up. Administration officials say bold tactics are needed to repel what they call an "invasion" of immigrants. But policing experts say the aggressive approach is provoking unnecessarily dangerous encounters.

Policing "experts." OK. "Policing experts say ICE agents are exacerbating tense situations with practices that many American police departments have largely disavowed," they write. So, DHS should send out social workers?

Wow, this headline. — Gallus domesticus (@gr8danejim1) June 28, 2025

Hurt by who? Nice headline. — 7zulu7 (@ZuluReeves) June 28, 2025

Thanks for your concern but our ICE Agents are tough as nails. They can handle the heat. — 🇺🇲 Covfefe Analyst (@Spencer_Chiclet) June 28, 2025

That’s part of the job, numbnuts. — 🤘Punksimus Maximus 🤘 (@sbu12dbg) June 28, 2025

What a trash headline. You guys will post anything. — Scott (@Scott824672085) June 28, 2025

Correction:

Illegal aliens and left wing rioters are "getting ICE agents hurt" — Steve Brown (@J_Steve_Brown) June 28, 2025

What five year old thought up this headline? — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) June 28, 2025

No, extreme and violent rhetoric from @TheDemocrats is getting ICE agents hurt. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) June 28, 2025

"In a recent incident in Nebraska, a female ICE agent was thrown to the ground and choked by an accused Tren de Aragua gang member who said he was formerly a Venezuelan soldier, according to court documents," they report. But Democrats have been fighting in the courts to have Tren de Aragua gang members returned to the U.S. from El Salvador.

No, criminal illegal aliens are hurting federal officers for enforcing federal laws. — Ben Deco (@theBenDeco) June 28, 2025

What an incredible headline. If a female ICE agent is choked by a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member, it's probably Trump's fault for his "aggressive immigration crackdown."

