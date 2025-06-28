Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong...
Rep. Ritchie Torres Howls 'Racism!' at KBJ Critics, Conveniently Amnesiac About Biden's DE...
School Board Member Says the 'Client' of Public Schools Is 'Not the Parent,...
Leftist Lawsuit Absurdity: Unborn Get Citizenship, But Life ... Pfft, Optional
VIP
From Breakup Texts to Co-Parenting Peace, How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Human C...
White Privilege? NYC Mayoral Candidate Vows to Hike Property Taxes Based on Race
No Brainer, Unless You're a Democrat: California Rep Introduces Bill to End Taxpayer...
Breaking: October 7 Mastermind Reported Killed in Airstrike
VIP
OK, Democracy Dies In Darkness, but 'Journalism' Festers Behind WaPo's Paywall
Even Zoolander Wasn't This Dumb: Irony Alerts Blare as Ben Stiller Worries About...
Sean Duffy DROPS Eric Swalwell Over L.A. ICE Riot Costs and Even Goes...
Scott Jennings Roasts Cari Champion for Not Watching the News Before Commenting on...
A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised...

USA TODAY: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Aliens Is Getting ICE Agents Hurt

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 28, 2025
Journalism meme

USA TODAY has had a lot of hot takes on ICE. For example, after protesters set a fleet of self-driving Waymo cars on fire and danced on the hoods holding Mexican flags, USA TODAY ran a piece about how it was a bad idea to burn electric vehicles, because of the emissions from the batteries. If you're going to burn cars, make them plain old combustion engine cars.

Advertisement

Now we're supposed to blame President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal aliens for ICE agents getting hurt. Suddenly, USA TODAY cares about the health and well-being of ICE agents.

Lauren Villagran and Trevor Hughes report:

Masked agents. Terrified suspects. Emotions running high as screaming crowds press in, cell phone cameras in hand.

Amid surging immigration enforcement across the country, federal agents are being hurt and hospitalized as they make increasingly public – and risky – arrests of people they believe are undocumented.

White House officials say there's been a 500% increase in assaults on agents, as President Donald Trump's massive deportation campaign ramps up.

Administration officials say bold tactics are needed to repel what they call an "invasion" of immigrants. But policing experts say the aggressive approach is provoking unnecessarily dangerous encounters.

Recommended

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
Advertisement

Policing "experts." OK. "Policing experts say ICE agents are exacerbating tense situations with practices that many American police departments have largely disavowed," they write. So, DHS should send out social workers? 

"In a recent incident in Nebraska, a female ICE agent was thrown to the ground and choked by an accused Tren de Aragua gang member who said he was formerly a Venezuelan soldier, according to court documents," they report. But Democrats have been fighting in the courts to have Tren de Aragua gang members returned to the U.S. from El Salvador.

Advertisement

What an incredible headline. If a female ICE agent is choked by a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member, it's probably Trump's fault for his "aggressive immigration crackdown."

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
Rep. Ritchie Torres Howls 'Racism!' at KBJ Critics, Conveniently Amnesiac About Biden's DEI Brag-Fest
justmindy
School Board Member Says the 'Client' of Public Schools Is 'Not the Parent, But the Community'
Brett T.
Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong to Give a Healthy Boy Estrogen
Amy Curtis
Harry Sisson Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' With a Laundry List of Laughably False Claims About Trump
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent justmindy
Advertisement