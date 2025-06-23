SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries

Here's more winning for the Trump administration, in addition to the successful bombing of Iran's nuclear enrichment sites Saturday, and announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran Monday afternoon.
Remember the fit Democrats had when President Donald Trump mistakenly sent Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man-crush, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, back to his home country of El Salvador? Garcia supposedly wasn't supposed to be deported to his home country due to threats from gangs there.
The Supreme Court rules 6-3 on Monday that Trump may deport illegal aliens to third-party countries, so that takes care of sending all of those Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to prison in El Salvador.
BREAKING: The US Supreme Court just ruled 6-3 in FAVOR of allowing the Trump administration to deport illegal aliens to third-party countries. pic.twitter.com/Sgj0S9GmzV— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025
Illegal aliens pretend they’re persecuted back in their home countries.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 23, 2025
So the Trump administration sends them to another country.
Adios.
An activist judge tried to block this.
The Supreme Court just sided with the Trump administration.
Again, adios.https://t.co/xJmddaAUnb pic.twitter.com/hWpUpRsr1R
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!— KBeaner (@littleirish777) June 23, 2025
Rev up the mass deportation engines.— Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) June 23, 2025
This is awesome. It’ll just increase self-deportations.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2025
Self-deportation is the smart way to go.
Glad that we got past that. It’s sad that we had to in the first place.— Right (@Rigghht) June 23, 2025
We are racking up lots of wins today!— Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) June 23, 2025
All aboard, please buckle your safety belt and remain cuffed for the duration of your flight.— Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) June 23, 2025
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 6-3 supporting President Trump on sending illegal immigrants to third countries.— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 23, 2025
Dissenting were Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor. pic.twitter.com/2aF1CIy1PO
No way.
Another common sense decision for SCOTUS.— Bible Scholarship (@Biblesscholars) June 23, 2025
Tom Homan is already warming up the planes and buses.— Joe DelPopolo (@JoeDelPopolo) June 23, 2025
One legal victory at a time.— Lloyd from Wyoming (@GladeLloyd17543) June 23, 2025
There's too much winning today … it's exhausting.
