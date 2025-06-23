SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries

Here's more winning for the Trump administration, in addition to the successful bombing of Iran's nuclear enrichment sites Saturday, and announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Remember the fit Democrats had when President Donald Trump mistakenly sent Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man-crush, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, back to his home country of El Salvador? Garcia supposedly wasn't supposed to be deported to his home country due to threats from gangs there.

The Supreme Court rules 6-3 on Monday that Trump may deport illegal aliens to third-party countries, so that takes care of sending all of those Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to prison in El Salvador.

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court just ruled 6-3 in FAVOR of allowing the Trump administration to deport illegal aliens to third-party countries. pic.twitter.com/Sgj0S9GmzV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Illegal aliens pretend they’re persecuted back in their home countries.



So the Trump administration sends them to another country.



Adios.



An activist judge tried to block this.



The Supreme Court just sided with the Trump administration.



Again, adios.https://t.co/xJmddaAUnb pic.twitter.com/hWpUpRsr1R — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 23, 2025

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here! — KBeaner (@littleirish777) June 23, 2025

Rev up the mass deportation engines. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) June 23, 2025

This is awesome. It’ll just increase self-deportations. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2025

Self-deportation is the smart way to go.

Glad that we got past that. It’s sad that we had to in the first place. — Right (@Rigghht) June 23, 2025

We are racking up lots of wins today! — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) June 23, 2025

All aboard, please buckle your safety belt and remain cuffed for the duration of your flight. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) June 23, 2025

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 6-3 supporting President Trump on sending illegal immigrants to third countries.



Dissenting were Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor. pic.twitter.com/2aF1CIy1PO — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 23, 2025

No way.

Another common sense decision for SCOTUS. — Bible Scholarship (@Biblesscholars) June 23, 2025

Tom Homan is already warming up the planes and buses. — Joe DelPopolo (@JoeDelPopolo) June 23, 2025

One legal victory at a time. — Lloyd from Wyoming (@GladeLloyd17543) June 23, 2025

There's too much winning today … it's exhausting.

***