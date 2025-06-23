SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries

Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 23, 2025
Here's more winning for the Trump administration, in addition to the successful bombing of Iran's nuclear enrichment sites Saturday, and announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran Monday afternoon.

Remember the fit Democrats had when President Donald Trump mistakenly sent Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man-crush, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, back to his home country of El Salvador? Garcia supposedly wasn't supposed to be deported to his home country due to threats from gangs there. 

The Supreme Court rules 6-3 on Monday that Trump may deport illegal aliens to third-party countries, so that takes care of sending all of those Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to prison in El Salvador.

Self-deportation is the smart way to go.

No way.

There's too much winning today … it's exhausting.

