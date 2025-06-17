This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus Is No

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 17, 2025
Meme

There's been a lot of buzz the last few days about World War III. President Donald Trump has promised no more wars, but also posted "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" in all-caps to Truth Social, along with the tidbit that the U.S. knows exactly where the Ayatollah Khamenei is holded up. "He is an easy target, but he is safe there," posted Trump. "We are not going to take him out (kill!!), at least not for now." We're hoping "we" means Israel.

One concern that a couple of conservatives have had is that the United States will end up taking in refugees from Iran and elsewhere in the Middle East.

And our most famous Somalian refugee is saying that the United States is "turning into one of the worst countries on Earth." That's appreciation.

Ask Europe how well that's working out.

We'd had a lot of that lately.

This might be the best reason yet for the United States to keep its distance from Iran and Israel's war.

***

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

