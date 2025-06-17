Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus Is No

There's been a lot of buzz the last few days about World War III. President Donald Trump has promised no more wars, but also posted "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" in all-caps to Truth Social, along with the tidbit that the U.S. knows exactly where the Ayatollah Khamenei is holded up. "He is an easy target, but he is safe there," posted Trump. "We are not going to take him out (kill!!), at least not for now." We're hoping "we" means Israel.

Advertisement

One concern that a couple of conservatives have had is that the United States will end up taking in refugees from Iran and elsewhere in the Middle East.

A lot of people are very wary of foreign wars because every single time we enter one, we end up importing a sizeable portion of that foreign country’s population. Regardless of the President’s political party. Entire American cities taken over.



Can you really blame them? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 17, 2025

How long ago was the Battle of Mogadishu? 30 years ago?



And we’re STILL bringing Somalians here! — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 17, 2025

And our most famous Somalian refugee is saying that the United States is "turning into one of the worst countries on Earth." That's appreciation.

This is the only argument against bombing Iran I find remotely compelling. — MoCo Strategy & Policy (@mocopolistrat) June 17, 2025

I have zero interest in importing more people who do not share our culture or values. — robert gamble (@lifeisgamble93) June 17, 2025

Ask Europe how well that's working out.

No matter what happens, we can't take in a single refugee from the region. Zero. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2025

No more refugees. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2025

ZERO is the correct number. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) June 17, 2025

Let the countries that are neighbors take in the refugees.



The people who travel all the way to America aren't refugees.



They are economical migrants. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 17, 2025

We'd had a lot of that lately.

Amen to that. We've had enough of these refugee scams. — Red Moon (@LSDSurvivor) June 17, 2025

No matter what happens, that's exactly what the end result is going to be.



But not just us, Europe as well. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) June 17, 2025

It's going to happen. Look at every other war in the Middle East. — DrKathryn PhD (@KathMLee1) June 17, 2025

This might be the best reason yet for the United States to keep its distance from Iran and Israel's war.

***