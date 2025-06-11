DOD Confirms Woman in Uniform Protesting Trump Was Discharged in 2020

A video of this soldier has gone viral, with BreakThrough News reporting that she joined an anti-ICE protest in Dallas on June 9 after President Donald Trump deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles to quell the riots.

BREAKING: After Trump deployed Marines to LA, this military member joined an anti-ICE protest in Dallas, declaring, 'We won’t be pawns in stripping away constitutional rights.’ pic.twitter.com/JYvb6ucR8K — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) June 11, 2025

The good news is there's no chance of her being deployed to L.A. — DOD Rapid Response confirmed that she was discharged from the Army Reserves in 2020. So if BreakThrough News is correct, she's wearing her old uniform to protest Trump deploying Marines to L.A. five years after her discharge.

The woman in this video was discharged from the Texas National Guard on June 5th, 2020.



She does not speak for nor reflect the U.S. Army. pic.twitter.com/pX9ASE20kw — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 11, 2025

Correction: This individual served in the U.S. Army from November 2010 to August 2014 and was then in the Army Reserves from August 2014 to June 2020. — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 11, 2025

BREAKING: The Pentagon has just confirmed to me that the Army soldier in this now viral video was discharged from the Texas national guard 5 years ago on June 5, 2020.



“Protesting or demonstrating in uniform is strictly forbidden under Army uniform code”

pic.twitter.com/sHQirmOBnX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2025

UPDATE: DoD confirms this service member was DISCHARGED in 2020

That's a shame.

So she was cosplaying. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

Discharged in 2020 but still larping in camo like it’s Call of Duty: Woke Ops. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 11, 2025

Another brainwashed nutjob. — KMac (@ForMotionCreatv) June 11, 2025

Yes, but what we all want to know is if she will be punished?

Or barring that, be asked to make a public apology?



If she is not, this behavior might be used to escalate civil unrest. pic.twitter.com/ytn0TQWFr4 — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) June 11, 2025

If she receives any military benefits, they should be revoked, including taxpayer funded healthcare. — HoneyBadger12 (@KMN34223) June 11, 2025

She needs to be charged and the family she proclaims are illegals, deported. Should be easy enough to find. — Bo (@Slatedgray) June 11, 2025

We have her name … it's embroidered on her uniform. People have been digging and say she's a former intel analyst, and her mother is an illegal alien.

She’s disparaging the uniform! Bring her back and prosecute her! — Laura E (@SmokyMtnGal12) June 11, 2025

Isn’t she impersonating a military person? — Sharon McCutchan (@SharonMcCutchan) June 11, 2025

DoD Instruction 1334.01 restricts wearing uniforms in ways that imply official endorsement of a cause or bring discredit to the military.



Hold her accountable! — Tanner Bruss 🇺🇸 (@tan_bruss) June 11, 2025

It is considered dishonorable among the veteran community to hold on to the uniform after discharge and then wear it in an attempt to make people think you are still active. — Casey Murph (@caseymurph1) June 11, 2025

Title 18, United States Code, Section 912 : Individuals found guilty of impersonating active duty military can be fined under federal law and the penalty can include imprisonment for up to three years. — MudBoy (@MudBoy472863) June 11, 2025

Shouldn’t this be stolen valor or adjacent to stolen valor? — Bo (@dittletv) June 11, 2025

She's claiming that military personnel are obligated to follow their conscience and resist any orders from the Commander-in-Chief? She doesn't seem to understand how the chain of command works; that's probably why she was discharged.

