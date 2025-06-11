DOD Confirms Woman in Uniform Protesting Trump Was Discharged in 2020

Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitchy

A video of this soldier has gone viral, with BreakThrough News reporting that she joined an anti-ICE protest in Dallas on June 9 after President Donald Trump deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles to quell the riots.

The good news is there's no chance of her being deployed to L.A. — DOD Rapid Response confirmed that she was discharged from the Army Reserves in 2020. So if BreakThrough News is correct, she's wearing her old uniform to protest Trump deploying Marines to L.A. five years after her discharge.

That's a shame.

We have her name … it's embroidered on her uniform. People have been digging and say she's a former intel analyst, and her mother is an illegal alien.

She's claiming that military personnel are obligated to follow their conscience and resist any orders from the Commander-in-Chief? She doesn't seem to understand how the chain of command works; that's probably why she was discharged.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

