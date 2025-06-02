Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month
YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban 'In the Next Term or Two'

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

What is going on with the Supreme Court? Now it's decided to pass for now on hearing a challenge to a ban on AR-15s in Maryland, as well as a ban on high-capacity magazines in Rhode Island. Justice Brett reportedly stressed that no one should take the denials as a reflection of the merits and that “this Court should and presumably will address the AR-15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

It's just the Second Amendment being infringed. No rush.

Fox News reports:

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear two cases challenging separate state bans on so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on Monday.

The court declined to hear cases arising out of Maryland and Rhode Island relating to state regulations on AR-15-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, respectively. The cases had been submitted to the Supreme Court after lower courts upheld the bans in the face of challenges.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the majority's decision and said they would have liked to have reviewed the cases.

Kudos to Fox News for referring to AR-15s as "so-called assault weapons."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen took a moment from his efforts to import an illegal El Salvadoran gang member and human trafficker back to Maryland to talk about safety.

"Lifesaving laws."

Jonathan Turley weighed in on the legal side of things:

"Soon."

The post continues:

… years despite outstanding questions on the constitutionality of such bans.

At least we can count on Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. That's two.

When the Supreme Court eventually gets around to hearing these cases, it will overturn the bans according to the Second Amendment. Maybe in the next couple of terms.

***

