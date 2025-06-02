SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban ‘In the Next Term or Two'

What is going on with the Supreme Court? Now it's decided to pass for now on hearing a challenge to a ban on AR-15s in Maryland, as well as a ban on high-capacity magazines in Rhode Island. Justice Brett reportedly stressed that no one should take the denials as a reflection of the merits and that “this Court should and presumably will address the AR-15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

It's just the Second Amendment being infringed. No rush.

Supreme Court declines to examine appeals over Maryland, Rhode Island gun control laws https://t.co/mguscpxnXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2025

Fox News reports:

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear two cases challenging separate state bans on so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on Monday. The court declined to hear cases arising out of Maryland and Rhode Island relating to state regulations on AR-15-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, respectively. The cases had been submitted to the Supreme Court after lower courts upheld the bans in the face of challenges. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the majority's decision and said they would have liked to have reviewed the cases.

Kudos to Fox News for referring to AR-15s as "so-called assault weapons."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen took a moment from his efforts to import an illegal El Salvadoran gang member and human trafficker back to Maryland to talk about safety.

Maryland passed its ban on military-style assault weapons after the Sandy Hook massacre. It's the type of common-sense gun safety law that we need to save lives and prevent mass shootings.



SCOTUS should continue to allow lifesaving laws like Maryland's to remain in place.… pic.twitter.com/0noqPr5OgK — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 2, 2025

"Lifesaving laws."

Missing is his admission that these laws did not work.



Serious lawmakers who want real safety focus on recidivism, gangs, and drug crime. Those who don't actually care about safety virtue signal like this. https://t.co/XuRdDjtNsv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2025

Jonathan Turley weighed in on the legal side of things:

There were two denials of gun rights cases today that some of us have been following closely. The court refused to hear Snope v. Brown on Maryland's ban on AR-15s, as well as Ocean State Tactical v. Rhode Island, on Rhode Island's ban on large-capacity magazines... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2025

...Notably, they fell one vote short of granting cert. Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch would have granted cert. That left Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett on the conservative side of the Court... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2025

...Yet, in Snopes, Kavanaugh stressed that no one should take the denials as a reflection of the merits: “this Court should and presumably will address the AR-15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2025

"Soon."

...I was particularly disappointed in the failure to review Scopes. The AR-15 is one of the most popular guns in the United States and this issue has been working through the courts for years. Moreover, various politicians, such as Joe Biden, have been running on this issue for… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2025

The post continues:

… years despite outstanding questions on the constitutionality of such bans.

Disappointing, to say the least. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) June 2, 2025

Not good news. — Citizen Rick (@CFCfan85) June 2, 2025

No rush, it's only a right explicitly mentioned in the Constitution. https://t.co/2GV3Fg0fPe — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 2, 2025

It's very disappointing. It's almost as if the Bruen decision opened some eyes to the reality that a ban on bans could slip through the court at some point, and leverage was applied to keep that from happening under this chief... — Tim Michael (@tbmichael) June 2, 2025

"Sorry, folks, we can't protect your right to an AR-15. We're busy keeping Tren De Aragua members from being deported." https://t.co/xfUsScSAuZ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 2, 2025

I sure do wish us citizens could get some of that sweet sweet standing that they seem to hand out to everyone else. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) June 2, 2025

Clearly, SCOTUS has abandoned both the First and Second Amendments this term in order to focus on...the rights of illegal immigrants? — Thomas Strenge (@ThomasStrenge) June 2, 2025

American citizens can't get a hearing on their constitutional rights



Foreign gang members get emergency hearings about their "constitutional rights"



The Supreme court believes that the Constitution serves foreign gang bangers, but not American citizens https://t.co/8yApOnQmBP — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 2, 2025

The Supreme Court does not control my God-given right to self defense with a gun. — TG (@TGPatriott) June 2, 2025

At least we can count on Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. That's two.

When the Supreme Court eventually gets around to hearing these cases, it will overturn the bans according to the Second Amendment. Maybe in the next couple of terms.

