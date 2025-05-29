CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials

Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
Brett T. | 8:45 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Back during the pandemic, when you weren't allowed to post about the pandemic, there was a backlash against uneducated people who said they were "doing their own research." They weren't listening to people like CNN correspondent and former Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen — the one who ended up telling us on air that the cloth masks we'd all been required to wear were "little more than facial decoration." 

CNN's Wolf Blitzer had Wen on to react to an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who advised people to do their own research. She said his message was confusing.

The post continues:

… And so it’s very confusing and quite distressing actually to hear the person who heads up these agencies, to whom these agencies report, now say that expertise cannot be trusted.“

Gee, why would anyone in 2025 not trust the "experts"? Well, you can't trust the federal government now, because Donald Trump is president and RFK Jr. is HHS Secretary. They fired all of the experts, reportedly.

This is just like the media wondering why no one trusts the media anymore.

Remember when Anthony Fauci declared that he was the science?

Remember when California filled all the skateboard parks with sand? 

Or when they arrested the guy who was out alone on the water paddleboarding? Ah, here it is:

Speaking of "the science,"  didn't Fauci get a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden on his way out the door?

As a bonus, here's a video MAZE put up yesterday. Remember all the people who said they'd never take a vaccine that was developed under Trump … and then forced you to take it under Biden or lose your job? Stephen Colbert was one of those useful idiots:

Trust the experts, like Colbert and his dancing syringes.

***

