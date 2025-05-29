CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials

Back during the pandemic, when you weren't allowed to post about the pandemic, there was a backlash against uneducated people who said they were "doing their own research." They weren't listening to people like CNN correspondent and former Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen — the one who ended up telling us on air that the cloth masks we'd all been required to wear were "little more than facial decoration."

CNN's Wolf Blitzer had Wen on to react to an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who advised people to do their own research. She said his message was confusing.

Former Planned Parenthood pres @DrLeanaWen is angry @RobertKennedyJr advised against blindly trusting public health officials:



“We have always throughout history depended on our federal agencies as the gold standard for expertise, for information, for unbiased scientific data.… pic.twitter.com/07Gv84UW2k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2025

The post continues:

… And so it’s very confusing and quite distressing actually to hear the person who heads up these agencies, to whom these agencies report, now say that expertise cannot be trusted.“

Gee, why would anyone in 2025 not trust the "experts"? Well, you can't trust the federal government now, because Donald Trump is president and RFK Jr. is HHS Secretary. They fired all of the experts, reportedly.

This is just like the media wondering why no one trusts the media anymore.

Baby butcher has opinions on health care... I'd laugh but I'm barfing instead. — Browning Machine (@BrowningMachine) May 29, 2025

You idiot "experts" burned your own credibility to the ground during covid. You made people rightly question and not trust what public health officials were saying by keeping schools closed, shutting down small businesses while keeping big biz open, etc... YOU did this, Leana. — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 29, 2025

Remember when Anthony Fauci declared that he was the science?

"We have always throughout history depended on our federal agencies as the gold standard for expertise, for information, for unbiased scientific data" .....they still believe you are completely stupid. A useful idiot. A sheep. — El Chepe (@Brnx_Bomber) May 29, 2025

Oh the nice lady who said I shouldn’t be allowed to leave my home. — Bailey (@efriersonb) May 29, 2025

She helped cause the distrust. Along with megalomaniac Fauci. — K. Martin (@KabulFiasco) May 29, 2025

Here is her expertise in action pic.twitter.com/IZtUnTfdds — Brooks (@Adam83087723) May 29, 2025

That's the lasting image of Covid in my mind's eye as well. Some human being was told by another human being to use a 2x4 to block a basketball hoop, and he complied. Everyone involved can all be damned to hell as far as I'm concerned. — McGillicuddyCreek54 (@MCreek54) May 29, 2025

Remember when California filled all the skateboard parks with sand?

Or when they arrested the guy who was out alone on the water paddleboarding? Ah, here it is:

Yes, who would dare question their judgement? pic.twitter.com/4qQQEwxKAn — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 29, 2025

It’s time to play that game again: “dumb or evil?” — King Cosmo (@King_Cosmo_SPQR) May 23, 2025

Speaking of "the science," didn't Fauci get a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden on his way out the door?

As a bonus, here's a video MAZE put up yesterday. Remember all the people who said they'd never take a vaccine that was developed under Trump … and then forced you to take it under Biden or lose your job? Stephen Colbert was one of those useful idiots:

In the summer of 2020 Stephen Colbert aired a sketch warning people to be skeptical of vaccines and Big Pharma.



Eleven months later when Biden was President, Colbert was dancing for the vaccine.



Colbert is one of the most partisan, shameless shills that America has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/sbuI5Ug3HC — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 29, 2025

Trust the experts, like Colbert and his dancing syringes.

