VIP
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC is the New...
MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate...
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His...
John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer
Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights...
Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
The Bulwark: It Wasn't Just Biden Who Failed; It Was All of America
Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard...
The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings
WHOOPS: DoorDash Driver Bypasses Security, Ends Up Driving Around Tarmac at Chicago's O'Ha...
Trump Torches Criminal Democrat! James Comey Sweats on MSNBC!
Dem LaMonica McIver: Wouldn’t Change a Thing in Clash Where She’s Charged With...
MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Healt...

SALT Caucus Members Are a No on Reconciliation Bill Despite Trump Speech

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If you're a VIP member (and you should be), you probably saw Sam's VIP post earlier listing 20 reasons that the GOP has got to get it together and get President Donald Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill passed. However, we're hearing some pushback from the bipartisan SALT caucus. 

Advertisement

This editor isn't entirely up-to-date on the SALT (State and Local Taxes) deduction, so he asked Grok. In 2017, the ability to deduct state and local taxes from your federal return was capped at $100,000. "This cap significantly impacts residents in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut, where state and local taxes often exceed the limit," says Grok.

The SALT cap is set to expire in 2025, and members of Congress are saying they're voting against Trump's bill if it doesn't remove the SALT cap.

The post continues:

… morning's meeting and talked about some blue-state holdouts by name. Now, some in the SALT group are just digging in more

The problem? The rest of the House GOP conference heard Trump say SALT crew is getting enough already. NORMAN, a key conservative, says message he got from the president was "forget SALT"

Recommended

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Sad, but true. You never, ever hear of anyone breaking ranks in the Democratic Party.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICANS TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer
Brett T.
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard As They Do for Illegals
Amy Curtis
MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate Goals Are Met
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden Grateful Calvin
Advertisement