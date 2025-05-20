SALT Caucus Members Are a No on Reconciliation Bill Despite Trump Speech

If you're a VIP member (and you should be), you probably saw Sam's VIP post earlier listing 20 reasons that the GOP has got to get it together and get President Donald Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill passed. However, we're hearing some pushback from the bipartisan SALT caucus.

This editor isn't entirely up-to-date on the SALT (State and Local Taxes) deduction, so he asked Grok. In 2017, the ability to deduct state and local taxes from your federal return was capped at $100,000. "This cap significantly impacts residents in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut, where state and local taxes often exceed the limit," says Grok.

The SALT cap is set to expire in 2025, and members of Congress are saying they're voting against Trump's bill if it doesn't remove the SALT cap.

NEW: Several blue-state Republicans holding out support for the reconciliation bill over SALT texted Speaker Johnson to say they're a NO after Trump meeting, per multiple sources familiar w/ the messages



President Trump pushed SALT crew to take the deal on the table at this… — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) May 20, 2025

The post continues:

… morning's meeting and talked about some blue-state holdouts by name. Now, some in the SALT group are just digging in more The problem? The rest of the House GOP conference heard Trump say SALT crew is getting enough already. NORMAN, a key conservative, says message he got from the president was "forget SALT"

SALT CAUCUS members have reached out to the speaker to tell him they are a no on the bill after the Trump speech at the conference. https://t.co/qko9quzVdv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2025

Red states are tired of subsidizing blue states. Any Republican not on board with ending this welfare should change their party affiliation. https://t.co/JmH7wQObf3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 20, 2025

And they call me a RINO. These SALT caucus members may as well be "Democrats", 'cause that's who they're helping. — Tom Stephens (@stephens_t52738) May 20, 2025

I'm a no on the SALT Caucus. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) May 20, 2025

The SALT CAUCUS members should just switch to Dem and get it over with.

People who choose to get the ‘benefit’ of living in high tax blue states should have to pay for the privilege.

Don’t expect to be subsidized by the rest of the country. — Paul Stevens (@notsenileyet) May 20, 2025

Selfish entitled RINO's who need to be primaried and removed from the Republican party support SALT. It's the antithesis of what they supposedly stand for, but that would require spines. — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) May 20, 2025

Republicans are mostly perpetual losers. Nothing like snatching defeat from victory. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 20, 2025

Sad, but true. You never, ever hear of anyone breaking ranks in the Democratic Party.

