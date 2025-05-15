Australia Issues Travel Advisory for LGBTQ Crowd Visiting the US

These travel advisories are nothing new, but we're kind of surprised to see Australia getting in on the game. The country has issued a travel advisory for LGBTQ citizens traveling to the United States, warning that "travel within the U.S. carries a growing level of risk."

Advertisement

Australia has issued a TRAVEL WARNING to its LGBTQIA+ citizens traveling to the US



"LGBTIQ+ people are now very conscious of the risks, such as deleting content on their phones or memorizing phone numbers of loved ones and lawyers.”



Even after arrival, travel within the US… pic.twitter.com/fXKTsr6YTi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

The post continues:

… carries a growing level of risk with states across the country introducing hundreds of anti-LGBTIQ+ laws this year that restrict such things as bathroom access and correct gender markers." - Equality Australia legal director Heather Corkhill

Bathroom access? Seriously?

Yes, states across the country have introduced hundreds of "anti-LGBTLQ+ laws" … and almost all of them deal with restricting "gender-affirming care" for minors. That's what they consider anti-LGBTQ. So, we guess be advised not to bring your transgender children to the United States to get top surgery — some states prohibit it.

Has Australia issued travel warnings to its LGBTQIA+ citizens for any countries other than the US? I'd like to see the list. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 15, 2025

We can think of a few countries that might be more dangerous for gays to visit.

Or just don’t come. — Michael Cook (@MichaelAndrewCo) May 15, 2025

I remember when Australians had a reputation for being rough and rugged, not a bunch of histrionic drama queens. — Idaho Country Doc (@idahocountrydoc) May 15, 2025

Yes, Australians.

If you're a man wearing a dress and you follow someone's daughter into the ladies' room, it might not be a very good day for you. — Real Trucker Jake Logan (@bigskyfit) May 15, 2025

Australia the country built by some of the toughest and most rugged people to ever have inhabited the earth is now a country lead by a bunch of p*ssies. Sorry not sorry. — Maha Mom (@MahaMom2024) May 15, 2025

Remember, "That's not a knife. That's a knife"? Yes, those days are over.

Australia is getting dangerously close to how Canada looks right now.



Question is whether the Australian people are actually doing something about it in comparison to the Canadian people who are doing next to nothing. — Anomie Phoenix (@AnomiePhoenix) May 15, 2025

Australia also went full-on totalitarian during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up essentially internment camps for those who might be infected.

Advertisement

Good. Don't come. — The Historinator (@panzerboy39) May 15, 2025

Yes, it's far too dangerous.

Awesome. Hope they stay home. — PoGW (@POgW350347) May 15, 2025

Yeah, ok, use the right bathroom. That’s the travel warning? 🤡 — PatriotFirst (@PatriotLady100) May 15, 2025

pic.twitter.com/j3RldbDIek — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) May 15, 2025

It would make a lot more sense for American trans women to travel to Australia so they can use the women's restroom there.

***