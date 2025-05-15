CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’...
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention...
Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center
VIP
When It Comes to Minimum Wage Hikes, Voters Know Their Own Class Interests
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...

Australia Issues Travel Advisory for LGBTQ Crowd Visiting the US

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 15, 2025

These travel advisories are nothing new, but we're kind of surprised to see Australia getting in on the game. The country has issued a travel advisory for LGBTQ citizens traveling to the United States, warning that "travel within the U.S. carries a growing level of risk."

Advertisement

The post continues: 

carries a growing level of risk with states across the country introducing hundreds of anti-LGBTIQ+ laws this year that restrict such things as bathroom access and correct gender markers." - Equality Australia legal director Heather Corkhill

Bathroom access? Seriously?

Yes, states across the country have introduced hundreds of "anti-LGBTLQ+ laws" … and almost all of them deal with restricting "gender-affirming care" for minors. That's what they consider anti-LGBTQ. So, we guess be advised not to bring your transgender children to the United States to get top surgery — some states prohibit it.

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We can think of a few countries that might be more dangerous for gays to visit.

Remember, "That's not a knife. That's a knife"? Yes, those days are over.

Australia also went full-on totalitarian during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up essentially internment camps for those who might be infected.

Advertisement

Yes, it's far too dangerous.

It would make a lot more sense for American trans women to travel to Australia so they can use the women's restroom there.

***

Tags: AUSTRALIA TRANSGENDER TRAVEL LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Brett T.
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention of DHS, FBI AND Secret Service
Doug P.
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected Pope Leo XIV
Amy Curtis
Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It) Aaron Walker
Advertisement