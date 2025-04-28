Rep. Brittany Pettersen Tells Jen Psaki About ‘Child Care’ Deserts

We almost didn't recognize Rep. Brittany Pettersen there for a moment, not holding her baby as a prop. As we've reported, she's continually brought her infant son to the House floor to argue in favor of proxy voting for new mothers, an idea hatched by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. That's a slippery slope. Besides, we asked Grok — doesn't Congress provide child care?

Yes, Congress provides child care services for its members and staff through dedicated facilities. The House of Representatives Child Care Center (HRCCC), located in Washington, D.C., offers care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, primarily for employees of the U.S. House, including members and staff. It is subsidized by taxpayer funds, with tuition based on a sliding scale depending on income, and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

The Senate has its own child care center. And yet, Pettersen went on Jen Psaki's show to complain about being waitlisted for daycare and the existence of child care deserts. She's not letting go of this bone.

I’m on a waitlist for child care until this summer for my 3 month old — and I'm one of the lucky ones. Far too many people live in child care deserts and can’t afford the rising costs of care which oftentimes is more expensive than college tuition.



Trump's so-called "baby bonus"… pic.twitter.com/25u0a8TsUX — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) April 27, 2025

… is a slap in the face to women. It won’t address the barriers so many people face to starting a family, and he is only making things worse. Thank you, @jrpsaki for having me on this morning to discuss policies that would actually support women and working families.

A slap in the face to women? We think she meant to say a slap in the face to "inseminated persons."

Good Lord, enough about your kid. A rare birth from the party of nine-month abortions isn't heroic. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2025

This messaging is a hot mess. You’re all over the place.



Childcare is hard to get… but government support is offensive? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 28, 2025

Waitlist for child care? You trying to get your child into Harvard? Hire a nanny if you can’t handle it. I bet $5K would help. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 27, 2025

yeah, nope. You may be on a waitlist but it is gonna be for some posh place. Daycare is everywhere. just not the daycare YOUR child should be pampered in... Seriously, if you don't want to do your job, resign. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 27, 2025

How about staying at home and looking after your kid? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 28, 2025

If you cannot solve your own childcare issues, with your vast resources why the hell should anyone trust you with the solving our country’s issues?



You might consider resigning and letting an individual with better problem solving skills take the reins. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) April 28, 2025

Waitlist for private childcare or childcare offered by Congress?https://t.co/FLgE0X5NdL pic.twitter.com/fMUsVh1QbI — Brit (@reallyitsbrit) April 27, 2025

Using a baby as a prop is shameless and pathetic pic.twitter.com/MgArSY5Qos — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) April 27, 2025

Should've planned ahead — M🌵M ⭐️🐿️⭐️ (@aginmi) April 28, 2025

She's a Democrat … why didn't she abort the child and wait until she was out of Congress to conceive?

***