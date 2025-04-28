Rep. Brittany Pettersen Tells Jen Psaki About ‘Child Care’ Deserts

VIP
Brett T. | 9:45 PM on April 28, 2025
Twitchy

We almost didn't recognize Rep. Brittany Pettersen there for a moment, not holding her baby as a prop. As we've reported, she's continually brought her infant son to the House floor to argue in favor of proxy voting for new mothers, an idea hatched by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. That's a slippery slope. Besides, we asked Grok — doesn't Congress provide child care?

Yes, Congress provides child care services for its members and staff through dedicated facilities. The House of Representatives Child Care Center (HRCCC), located in Washington, D.C., offers care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, primarily for employees of the U.S. House, including members and staff. It is subsidized by taxpayer funds, with tuition based on a sliding scale depending on income, and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). 

The Senate has its own child care center. And yet, Pettersen went on Jen Psaki's show to complain about being waitlisted for daycare and the existence of child care deserts. She's not letting go of this bone.

… is a slap in the face to women. It won’t address the barriers so many people face to starting a family, and he is only making things worse.

Thank you, @jrpsaki for having me on this morning to discuss policies that would actually support women and working families.

A slap in the face to women? We think she meant to say a slap in the face to "inseminated persons."

She's a Democrat … why didn't she abort the child and wait until she was out of Congress to conceive?

***

