Fortune Reports Trump Defied Vatican’s Request to Wear Black

We're old enough to remember people reminiscing about President Barack Obama's scandal-free administration; his only scandal was wearing a tan suit. Now, the media has decided to make a scandal out of President Donald Trump wearing a Navy blue suit to the pope's funeral. At first, it was the usual social media suspects like Ron Filipkowski who were appalled that Trump didn't wear black. Now, Fortune is reporting under its "Lifestyle Dress Code" banner that the Vatican had asked funeral attendees to wear all black. Funny … we see a whole lot of blue suits in this picture.

They will keep lying.



But we will call them out every time. pic.twitter.com/1eIO9tuh1D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2025

They lie too much



They’re not believable — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2025

Looks like plenty of blue suits — peter lucas (@pl29628) April 27, 2025

Prince William wore a blue suit as well. However, I doubt the Vatican posted a dress code for funeral attendees. — MamaSass (@SassyQLaverne) April 27, 2025

So did Prince William. I'm not sure what the significance is, but I agree with their choice of suits. — Auld Rose (@Bradshaw97011R) April 27, 2025

Am seeing a lot of other "blue suits," in that photo, and it seems, Prince William showed up in a "blue suit."

The media just sucks. — Perry McIntyre (@PerryMcIntyre13) April 27, 2025

This is where all the godless atheists pretend like they care about religion & whine about the ceremonial details of the Pope's funeral 🙄



Just like they try to quote the Bible to justify flooding the country with illegals.



Our religion is little more than a weapon to them. — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) April 27, 2025

Is that Joe Biden in a blue suit as well? — Ryan Patrick (@SovereignJDoe) April 27, 2025

Despite the online backlash, however, Trump and the rest of the colorfully dressed crowd were not necessarily breaking protocol. The Vatican does not list a funeral dress code on its website, and an insider tells PEOPLE that attire for the ceremony was left up to the individual. — peggy kiep (@peggykiep) April 27, 2025

"The online backlash."

***