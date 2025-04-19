Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism...
The Sticker War of Bernal Heights: Tolerant San Fran Lefties Say 'LGB' Tag...
VIP
Race-Baiting Comments on Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser Reveal Society's Deep Sickness
Race to the Bottom: As Dems Double Down on Thwarting Voters' Will, Confidence...
Judging From the Sunday Morning Show Schedule Sen. Van Hollen REALLY Thinks He's...
Bill Maher Warns Dems: AOC and Bernie Are Not Going to Get the...
Brace for a 'Very Convenient Moving of the Goalposts' In Spin About Kilmar...
VIP
Dem Senators Say Trump Disregards Rule of Law by Not Letting People Live...
Are Y'all Okay? Slate Tries Egg-splaining Why Americans Care About Food Prices and...
California Frees Child Killer After 15 Years, Calls Him 'Remorseful'—Toddler's Death Appar...
Joe Walsh Dumps Musket for a Sniveling Screed, Deluded He’ll Bully Trump with...
Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press...
VIP
'Trans Women' Are Just Men With a Sick Fetish and Here's Even More...
Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His...

SCOTUS Directs Trump Not to Remove Any Member of ‘Putative Class’ of Detainees

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

We really need our lawyer, Aaron Walker, to explain this one, because it's over this editor's head. Maybe he'll do a deep dive on it later, but the important thing is that in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Supreme Court directed the Trump administration to halt every deportation undertaken pursuant to the Alien Enemies Act. As X user @amuse says, "That unsigned stay did not confine itself to the two Venezuelan petitioners who had managed to file habeas papers in the Northern District of Texas. Instead, it protected an undefined putative class that no court had certified."

Advertisement

Putative: "generally considered or reputed to be." Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

Margot Cleveland breaks down this latest case of judicial overreach in a lengthy thread:

Recommended

Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Agreed. It is appalling.

Advertisement

Got it, we think.

Advertisement

Yes, why?

***

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP SCOTUS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find
Amy Curtis
The Sticker War of Bernal Heights: Tolerant San Fran Lefties Say 'LGB' Tag Is 'Hate Speech' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Brace for a 'Very Convenient Moving of the Goalposts' In Spin About Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Doug P.
Race to the Bottom: As Dems Double Down on Thwarting Voters' Will, Confidence In Dem Leaders Hits New Low
Amy Curtis
Are Y'all Okay? Slate Tries Egg-splaining Why Americans Care About Food Prices and It's a Tad BIZARRE
Amy Curtis
Bill Maher Warns Dems: AOC and Bernie Are Not Going to Get the Job Done (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find Amy Curtis
Advertisement