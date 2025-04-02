Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six...
‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, there's a new fight in Congress over allowing mothers of newborns to vote by proxy. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna quit the Freedom Caucus over the issue, and Rep. Brittany Pettersen brought her baby to the House floor to show Speaker Mike Johnson "why you don't mess with moms." "This is a major step forward in our fight to remove barriers that make it difficult for new parents to serve in Congress," she said.

Not everyone is so sympathetic, though, fearing that allowing proxy voting will lead to problems down the road. 

Rep. Chip Roy was especially vocal about the issue, calling proxy voting unconstitutional.

… If you are one of 435 people representing 330.5 million Americans, you can show up and do your job physically present in town.

If you have a reason why you cannot, whether you're an expectant mother, whether your mom or dad is on their deathbed, whether you're unable to come because you just had a child and you're a dad, whether you are someone who is sick and battling cancer and needs to be in treatment. All things that have been true for time memoriam, for all of the people who have served in this body, it is important that we meet in Congress...

What is at stake here is the future of the institution."

Harsh, but fair. Some wonder if the House will be able to reach a quorum if members of Congress are allowed to "work from home."

This whole issue is an unfortunate distraction. President Donald Trump just required all federal employees to return to the office — it only seems fair that members of Congress do the same.

***

