A Conspiracy of Dunces
Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric
Masks Dropped: DNC, Schumer, Jeffries Sue Trump Over EO That Prevents Non-Citizens From...
'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out...
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
British Schools to Show Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Gaslight Population About Who Commits V...
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social...

Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has made it perfectly clear that if you're a criminal illegal alien, you're welcome in Boston. It's a sanctuary city, so local law enforcement won't assist ICE in doing its job. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that an ICE agent is facing criminal charges for arresting an illegal alien during his criminal trial. The ICE agent will probably be found guilty, and they'll let the criminal illegal immigrant go.

… ICE's operations in Boston are not making the community safer.

"ICE routinely claims that their actions are improving public safety in Boston," Hayden said. "And I'm here today to tell you and to say that they are doing the exact opposite."

Reminder - ICE Boston's recent operation removed child rapists, fentanyl traffickers, murderers, & other aggravated felons from Massachusetts streets.

And Wu is still salty about it. So Suffolk County has a district attorney who believes that ICE doesn't improve public safety, but instead does "the exact opposite."

That's such a good question. ICE performed raids in Boston and, as Melugin mentioned, took murderers and child rapists off the street, and Wu was angry about it. 

