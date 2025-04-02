Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has made it perfectly clear that if you're a criminal illegal alien, you're welcome in Boston. It's a sanctuary city, so local law enforcement won't assist ICE in doing its job.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that an ICE agent is facing criminal charges for arresting an illegal alien during his criminal trial. The ICE agent will probably be found guilty, and they'll let the criminal illegal immigrant go.

Tensions between ICE & Boston heating up even further.

This AM, the Suffolk County (Boston) DA said he is now considering criminal charges against an ICE agent who was held in contempt of court for arresting an illegal alien during his criminal trial. DA Michael Hayden also says… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 2, 2025

… ICE's operations in Boston are not making the community safer. "ICE routinely claims that their actions are improving public safety in Boston," Hayden said. "And I'm here today to tell you and to say that they are doing the exact opposite." Reminder - ICE Boston's recent operation removed child rapists, fentanyl traffickers, murderers, & other aggravated felons from Massachusetts streets.

And Wu is still salty about it. So Suffolk County has a district attorney who believes that ICE doesn't improve public safety, but instead does "the exact opposite."

The city of government of Boston is aiding and abetting criminality of the worst sort. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) April 2, 2025

Sorry. Federal agent performing his duties. — MAGA. Still not tired. (@Ralph_Laurentz) April 2, 2025

If Boston PD arrests ICE agents in performance of their duty then I foresee Federal Agents arresting BPD officers for interference. — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) April 2, 2025

He was doing his job as he was told! ICE does more to improve quality of life for AMERICANS than this DA has probably ever done! They aren’t lenient, they don’t overlook crime and they never let illegals roam free. — KillerBz (@jaconahb) April 2, 2025

What was criminal about what he did? His job? Under the authority vested by the feds? MA is embarrassing sometimes. So much good, then they do stuff like this — GaMassGal (@Curly_haired_gf) April 2, 2025

Yes. ICE arresting and removing criminal illegals off the streets of Boston is somehow making the city LESS safe. Do they not hear themselves? — Renée (@rightwingertoo) April 2, 2025

I’m sick of hearing @RealTomHoman threaten to arrest these people, but he never does it! That governor and mayor belong in jail. — Critical Thinker (@ThinkerOfStock) April 2, 2025

This is definitely a line we don't want to cross. It'll become very ugly on both sides. ICE has managed to avoid charging any mass officials with crimes. If MA crosses the line, expect federal charges to follow. — Happy Porcupine 🖥🏴‍☠️ (@xpaulso) April 2, 2025

Bondi needs to arrest the DA, mayor, and any other officials involved with this sanctuary crap. It’s obstruction of justice, interfering with a federal investigation, harboring fugitives, etc. — Professor Turgeson (@PTurgeson) April 2, 2025

Insane. What’s Boston’s obsession with protecting them? — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) April 2, 2025

That's such a good question. ICE performed raids in Boston and, as Melugin mentioned, took murderers and child rapists off the street, and Wu was angry about it.

