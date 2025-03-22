Democrats Having ‘Serious Conversations’ About Handling Trans Rights

The Democrats appear to be on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue … perhaps that's why their favorability is a whopping 29 percent. The good news for Republicans is that they seem to be doubling down on all the issues that the American public didn't care about in 2024. Democrats have fallen in fully with the transgender rights crowd, even as the LBG community is trying to cut the "T" loose for driving the movement backward.

According to NOTUS, Democrats say they were caught "flat-footed" on transgender rights in 2024. Maybe that's because they lobbied so hard for "gender-affirming care" for minors and letting boys play on girls' sports teams and share their locker rooms and showers. In any case, they're allegedly having "serious conversations" about how to handle the issue going forward.

Democrats say they were caught flat-footed on transgender rights in 2024. Now, they’re having serious conversations on how to handle the issue ahead of next year’s elections.https://t.co/ijFZZQhtvr — NOTUS (@NOTUSreports) March 21, 2025

NOTUS reports:

Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly trans member of Congress, and her staff have spoken to her Democratic colleagues about the topic, NOTUS has learned. The Delaware congresswoman has cautioned moderate Democrats that the tenor and tone of their comments — particularly on questioning trans athletes in sports, which is where most of the debate has focused — might inflame and splinter factions instead of being productive. “We have to create more space in our tent. If, for instance, we want to have a majoritarian coalition — not just electorally, but specifically on issues around trans rights — that, by necessity, is going to have to include people who have a range of thoughts,” McBride told NOTUS. “A binary choice between being all-on or all-off is not constructive for anyone,” McBride continued. “It impedes the very needed path toward winning electorally, winning hearts and minds and, most importantly, winning progress.”

Who knew that McBride would be the voice of sanity on this issue?

Even author J.K. Rowling piped up:

The left across the west needs to return to sanity and reality with regard to sex-based rights and safeguarding. The choice is between pandering to gender activists or listening to voters’ well-founded concerns. Sticking with the former will just hand the right more easy wins. https://t.co/h7tC7R2ft5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 22, 2025

We thought we could put biological males and boys in women's sports and locker rooms and no one would notice! https://t.co/ZqNL8zBhvw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2025

Perhaps a high school biology class and not allowing men wearing women as a costume to take precedence over real women would help. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 22, 2025

They weren't caught flat-footed, they had a clear agenda and proudly pushed it. They're still doubling down on that same agenda. — SwallowThePill KPSS 🟥🎗️ (@pill_swallow) March 22, 2025

Trust me, no one wants to go in his tent — Petal (@FuriousBanshee) March 22, 2025

As a Brit, they still seem to be thinking it's about how to work their messaging strategy; this seems odder than being outright ideologues. This is not an issue around which you can weasel. — John 'Shadowy Force' McDonnell🇺🇦🇮🇱🎗️ (@mcdonnelljp) March 22, 2025

The day they realise it's the protrusion into women's rights that is the problem is the day they will have listened. — Womaning (@thebarricade3) March 22, 2025

"they’re having serious conversations on how to handle the issue"



How serious can a conversation be when the subject matter is an issue they created? — Fred J Vannucci IV (@fjv4usn) March 22, 2025

Nonsense. They knew full well what they were doing despite being warned for years that we would leave them over this - and we did. — Mother of Dragons 🇺🇸 (@Lambikins67) March 22, 2025

They are going to be completely destroyed as a political force unless they completely abandon this nonsense. They need to permanently repudiate those who used this issue to bully people. — TonePoem (@TonePoemTweets) March 22, 2025

Women have been talking about the conflict between trans rights and women's rights for years.



Maybe the democrats should have listened instead of calling them fascist Nazi bigots. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) March 22, 2025

The plan is to stop beating us around the head with it, and start ramming it down our throats instead. — ResponsibleAdult (@CommonishGround) March 22, 2025

Translation: How can we lie about this so we get reelected? — David Bailey (@realdavidbailey) March 22, 2025

Maybe don't make it your entire platform? — D C (@MillennialDood) March 22, 2025

That ridiculously minor issue by itself probably cost Harris the Presidency. And drop the DEI and woke stuff, too, for the next election. — wiseoldowl1951 (@wiseoldowl1951) March 22, 2025

They picked a vice presidential candidate who they thought exuded masculinity a governor who mandated tampon dispensers in boys' school restrooms.

If by 'flat footed' they mean didn't listen and called women bigots for daring to protest then yes, they most certainly did and are STILL doing that. Plus the entire left media system, de facto arm of the DNC constantly lying about the multitudinous harms. Yes, they do that. — KerriN (@kln3109) March 22, 2025

The Democrats weren't caught "flat-footed" on transgender rights. They owned the issued because they thought that's what the voters wanted.

***