SODA JERKS? Nick Sortor Calls Out Influencers Being Paid by Companies to Oppose...
VIP
A New Jersey Cop Sporting a Palestine Flag on His Uniform Is Outrageous...
WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be...
UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Donald Trump Endorses Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race, Warns Crawford Will...
Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?
The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal...
Corey DeAngelis Exposes ‘National Parents Union’ Who Oppose Gutting the DoE
CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out...
According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in...
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders...
Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia...
Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators...

Democrats Having ‘Serious Conversations’ About Handling Trans Rights

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The Democrats appear to be on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue … perhaps that's why their favorability is a whopping 29 percent. The good news for Republicans is that they seem to be doubling down on all the issues that the American public didn't care about in 2024. Democrats have fallen in fully with the transgender rights crowd, even as the LBG community is trying to cut the "T" loose for driving the movement backward.

Advertisement

According to NOTUS, Democrats say they were caught "flat-footed" on transgender rights in 2024. Maybe that's because they lobbied so hard for "gender-affirming care" for minors and letting boys play on girls' sports teams and share their locker rooms and showers. In any case, they're allegedly having "serious conversations" about how to handle the issue going forward.

NOTUS reports:

Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly trans member of Congress, and her staff have spoken to her Democratic colleagues about the topic, NOTUS has learned. The Delaware congresswoman has cautioned moderate Democrats that the tenor and tone of their comments — particularly on questioning trans athletes in sports, which is where most of the debate has focused — might inflame and splinter factions instead of being productive.

“We have to create more space in our tent. If, for instance, we want to have a majoritarian coalition — not just electorally, but specifically on issues around trans rights — that, by necessity, is going to have to include people who have a range of thoughts,” McBride told NOTUS.

“A binary choice between being all-on or all-off is not constructive for anyone,” McBride continued. “It impedes the very needed path toward winning electorally, winning hearts and minds and, most importantly, winning progress.”

Recommended

WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Who knew that McBride would be the voice of sanity on this issue?

Even author J.K. Rowling piped up:

Advertisement
Advertisement

They picked a vice presidential candidate who they thought exuded masculinity a governor who mandated tampon dispensers in boys' school restrooms.

The Democrats weren't caught "flat-footed" on transgender rights. They owned the issued because they thought that's what the voters wanted.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS J.K. ROWLING TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist
Amy Curtis
SODA JERKS? Nick Sortor Calls Out Influencers Being Paid by Companies to Oppose MAHA's SNAP Pop Ban
Amy Curtis
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)
justmindy
UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Brett T.
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist Amy Curtis
Advertisement