Lawrence O'Donnell Taking a Week Off Because He's Exhausted Covering Trump

Well, this is pathetic. As we reported, MSNBC brought back Rachel Maddow to a full five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's term, after she'd figured out a way to make $25 million for one night's work a week. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell was stuck covering Trump five nights a week, and he told Maddow that he's taking a week off because he's "exhausted" from covering Trump. Hey, Trump works fast … you've got to keep up.

Advertisement

MSNBC host reveals he's taking a week off, citing exhaustion from Trump's presidency https://t.co/nKdrQ5mVCs — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2025

Hanna Panreck reports:

"I know you've pledged to cover and be here for the first hundred days of the Trump presidency. I hope you noticed that I did not make that same pledge," O'Donnell told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. Maddow, who usually hosts her show once a week on the network, recently committed to hosting her program daily for the duration of Trump's first 100 days in office. "This is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it's day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so I’m going to take next week off. And I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away. I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days," O'Donnell continued.

Trump's first 100 days are too much for O'Donnell to handle. He could only make it to day 52. And they tried to convince us that it was Trump, not Biden. who was too old and feeble to run for president.

Do you have enough vacation time to take a week off every 50 days for the next 3 years and 9 months? — Mark Meuser (@MarkMeuser) March 13, 2025

MSNBC has the weakest hosts. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) March 13, 2025

Maddow's going the full hundred days, that's what a powerhouse she is.

A week? We’re going to be here for a while, so maybe he should just retire. — Regina Brown (@ReginaLBrown) March 13, 2025

Trump broke them all! — Chad Neibert (@cneibert13) March 13, 2025

That is pretty funny. Trump is affecting their health. — bobbyscaps.eth👺 (@dropgenius) March 13, 2025

"We all tell each other, you have to take care of yourself. You got to pace yourself. You got to be in this for the long haul. So I can’t hold it against you, but I’m very sad," Maddow responded.

Yes, we're all very sad.

Trump is breaking them. I suspect a lot of the media washes down their meds with a vodka tonic each day. — Dublin Marley (@DublinMarley) March 13, 2025

😂😂😂😂😂 I don't blame him. It's been rapid fire since day 1. They must be so exhausted trying to keep up with him. They can't even do one segment or publish something, and there's already another breaking story, another EO, another statement, another post, another development. — C Jay (@CJRepublican) March 13, 2025

Advertisement

Weak beta male!



He cannot keep up with all the winning! — Vincent A. (@approachitsmart) March 13, 2025

You can go ahead and take a permanent rest if you’re tired of the administration and go ahead and retire because your Network MSNBC going to probably end up closing anyway — Joseph D Sapoznikov (@JSapoznikov) March 13, 2025

He's serious? He needs a week off because he can't keep up with the president? That's one of the most pathetic things we've ever heard. Does O'Donnell know that Trump is going to be around for four years? He really should just quit — so many others have.

***