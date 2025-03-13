Lawrence O'Donnell Taking a Week Off Because He's Exhausted Covering Trump

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 13, 2025
Meme

Well, this is pathetic. As we reported, MSNBC brought back Rachel Maddow to a full five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's term, after she'd figured out a way to make $25 million for one night's work a week. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell was stuck covering Trump five nights a week, and he told Maddow that he's taking a week off because he's "exhausted" from covering Trump. Hey, Trump works fast … you've got to keep up.

Advertisement

Hanna Panreck reports:

"I know you've pledged to cover and be here for the first hundred days of the Trump presidency. I hope you noticed that I did not make that same pledge," O'Donnell told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. 

Maddow, who usually hosts her show once a week on the network, recently committed to hosting her program daily for the duration of Trump's first 100 days in office. 

"This is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it's day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so I’m going to take next week off. And I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away. I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days," O'Donnell continued. 

Trump's first 100 days are too much for O'Donnell to handle. He could only make it to day 52. And they tried to convince us that it was Trump, not Biden. who was too old and feeble to run for president.

Advertisement

Maddow's going the full hundred days, that's what a powerhouse she is.

"We all tell each other, you have to take care of yourself. You got to pace yourself. You got to be in this for the long haul. So I can’t hold it against you, but I’m very sad," Maddow responded.

Yes, we're all very sad.

Advertisement

He's serious? He needs a week off because he can't keep up with the president? That's one of the most pathetic things we've ever heard. Does O'Donnell know that Trump is going to be around for four years? He really should just quit — so many others have.

***

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement