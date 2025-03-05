CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service

Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Educatio...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 05, 2025

As this editor has noted before, whenever there's a looming government shutdown or, in this case, mass firings, the legacy media always seems to seek out people in forestry to use for their sob stories. Last month, CBS News for example featured a national park ranger who was fired from his dream job on Valentine's Day, of all days. How cruel is that?

Li Cohen reported:

When Brian Gibbs woke up on Valentine's Day on Friday, it was just another morning of getting to do what he loved at his "dream job" as an education park ranger at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa. By that afternoon, the father and husband said he was "absolutely heartbroken and completely devastated" to have been one of hundreds of National Park Service employees suddenly fired from their jobs.

"I am the highlight of your child's school day. I am the band aid for a skinned knee. I am the lesson that showed your children that we live in a world of gifts- not commodities, that gratitude and reciprocity are the doorway to true abundance, not power, money, or fear," Gibbs wrote. "I am the one who taught your kid the thrush's song and the hawk's cry. I am the wildflower that brought your student joy. I am the one who told your child that they belong on this planet. That their unique gifts and existence matters." 

We've had a couple of weeks to dry our eyes, but now CBS Evening News is going back to the well, profiling two other National Park Service workers who lost their jobs.

Karen Hua reports:

Stacy Ramsey and Leah Saffian worked at the Buffalo National River, part of Arkansas' Ozark National Forest, until they were among about 1,000 National Park Service workers who were laid off last month as part of the Trump administration's wave of federal mass firings.

Since President Trump took office, thousands of federal workers have been fired by the White House's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which is headed up by billionaire Elon Musk, as part of the new administration's efforts to enact major budget cuts. The layoffs at the park service amounted to about 5% of the agency's workforce of approximately 20,000 employees.

Park service jobs can range from collecting entrance fees to cleaning up trash to conducting search-and-rescue missions.

We checked back through CBS News' timeline to see when they did their sob stories of Keystone XL pipeline workers who'd suddenly lost their jobs, but all we found were stories about protesters trying to shut it down.

CBS News just has a thing for park rangers.

Imagine that.

CBS News only covers people being fired if they can trace it to Elon Musk and DOGE. Then it's a crisis.

***

