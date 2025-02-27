Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR'

As Twitchy reported earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi released "Phase 1" of the Jeffrey Epstein files, handing out binders to conservative influencers on X. Bondi is alleging that an FBI field office in New York is still withholding some of the documents. Others say the files, which are heavily redacted, had already been released and posted on the FBI's website.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called the release "a complete disappointment" and not what the American voters asked for.

I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook.



THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.



GET US THE… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 27, 2025

"GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" she concluded.

The New York Post reports:

The Justice Department is preparing to release notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address book Thursday, The Post has learned. A source who has reviewed the files said the release spans more than 100 pages, including a list of contacts without further context. The person said the unveiling was likely to be a “disappointment” to sleuths eager for bombshell new evidence about the billionaire pedophile’s connection to prominent political and business leaders.

"Phase 1" reportedly doesn't include a client list.

Is this White House majoring in theater, now?



Bringing all these “influencers” to the WH to pick up a copy of a phone book?



I love Trump, but I’m SO DISAPPOINTED. — A. Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@MAGASailor) February 27, 2025

Total coverup, just a phonebook, what a joke, we want the truth about Epstein's crimes



We deserve real transparency, not some watered-down version of the truth, release all documents



Epstein's phonebook is just the tip of the iceberg, we need to see the full extent of his… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 27, 2025

"… the full extent of his connections and abuses."

We don’t want a task force, we want the files released to the public — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) February 27, 2025

How does a group of influencers get an Epstein binder but the dedicated taskforce doesn’t see a thing? Unacceptable. — ZeeeMediaOfficial (@zeee_media) February 27, 2025

And we all knew it'd be a disappointment... — Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) February 27, 2025

Totally agree. They're trying to pull a fast one ... — Patrick Parsons (@realPParsons) February 27, 2025

IMO, there shouldn't even be a "task force" or committee. We don't need you to review anything before we see it. Enough hearings, investigations, and secrets withheld from WTP. — DJ (@CrazyOldGrammy) February 27, 2025

We saw the phone book. Everyone flipped out because Trump was on the list (the only reason they released it back then)-and it was for business purposes.



We want the names of politicians and celebrities who visited the island, Zorro Ranch, etc. It’s simple. — RaisingPatriots (@raisingpatriots) February 27, 2025

Don't let this stand. We the people want the list. — James Letchworth (@JaLetch) February 27, 2025

We need the flight ✈️ manifests. — Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) February 27, 2025

@PamBondi I agree with @RepLuna



This is no time to slow-walk things for suspense. We want a clear and concrete resolution to this matter, unlike the JFK situation.



See to it. — nycphlguy (@nycphlguy) February 27, 2025

The flight logs were released years ago.

The black book was released years ago



We want PERP NAMES and INDICTMENTS and CONVICTIONS and JAIL.



NOTHING less will suffice! pic.twitter.com/t7UZyO2Iux — Carol Tatum (@caroltatummusic) February 27, 2025

We have a photo of conservative influencers holding their copies of the Phase 1 binder, but we still don't have all the files. Despite the giddiness of those who scored a copy, Thursday's data dump is looking like a big nothingburger.

***