Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like...
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their...
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets...
Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family...
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now...
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR'

Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Twitchy reported earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi released "Phase 1" of the Jeffrey Epstein files, handing out binders to conservative influencers on X. Bondi is alleging that an FBI field office in New York is still withholding some of the documents. Others say the files, which are heavily redacted, had already been released and posted on the FBI's website.

Advertisement

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called the release "a complete disappointment" and not what the American voters asked for.

"GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" she concluded.

The New York Post reports:

The Justice Department is preparing to release notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address book Thursday, The Post has learned.

A source who has reviewed the files said the release spans more than 100 pages, including a list of contacts without further context.

The person said the unveiling was likely to be a “disappointment” to sleuths eager for bombshell new evidence about the billionaire pedophile’s connection to prominent political and business leaders.

"Phase 1" reportedly doesn't include a client list.

The Justice Department is preparing to release notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address book Thursday, The Post has learned. A source who has reviewed the files said the release spans more than 100 pages, including a list of contacts without further context. The person said the unveiling was likely to be a “disappointment” to sleuths eager for bombshell new evidence about the billionaire pedophile’s connection to prominent political and business leaders.

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"… the full extent of his connections and abuses."

Advertisement

We have a photo of conservative influencers holding their copies of the Phase 1 binder, but we still don't have all the files. Despite the giddiness of those who scored a copy, Thursday's data dump is looking like a big nothingburger.

***

Tags: DOCUMENTS JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental Decline
justmindy
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Aaron Walker
Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump Takedown
justmindy
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like Living in North Korea
Amy Curtis
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their Lame Meme Game
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement