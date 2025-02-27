Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired

Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 27, 2025
This editor walked into his former employer one day to find that fully half of the staff had been laid off and told to turn in their laptops and be out of the building by noon. A lot of people in the private sector tell similar stories, now that so much media attention has been paid to federal workers who have been let go. Democrats would have you believe that this is not what Republicans voted for when they voted for President Donald Trump, but conservatives will tell you this is exactly what they voted for — an end to government bloat and waste. 

Here's a video of workers fired from USAID and the U.S. Forest Service telling us their stories:

… I think that that's normal. I have a 15-month-old at home and I'm looking at him and thinking, 'well what's this country that we're now living in.'"

It's a country that's taking its fiscal responsibility, at last. There's been plenty of talk about reducing the size of government, but it's taken Elon Musk and DOGE to actually do something about it.

No one ever said your job with the federal government was guaranteed to always be there. We suppose the assumption is that the government is not a business, so it can never shut down or downsize.

