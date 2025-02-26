Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot

We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Losing your job sucks. This editor was laid off after 11 years because the client base had dried up. And he didn't have to write an email with five bullet points; he had to account for every 15 minutes.

This federal worker is confident that she could get a job in the private sector tomorrow, which is great. Still, she's tearful, because she was a patriot who loved her country, as we're sure all her colleagues were. Well, that is sad news, but the country has decided your services aren't needed right now. As a patriot, certainly she's happy to see some of the fat cut out of the bloated federal bureaucracy.

His post continues:

"We've never had an issue with our performance, and we're doing work for the American public."

"We're patriots. We love our country. That's why we're taking these jobs that don't pay us."

"I'm an accountant. I can get a private sector job tomorrow."

According to her, she'd make a whole lot more money, seeing as these government jobs "don't pay us." They're practically volunteers because of their patriotism. She could enlist in the military and keep her country safe that way.

***

