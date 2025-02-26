Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot

Losing your job sucks. This editor was laid off after 11 years because the client base had dried up. And he didn't have to write an email with five bullet points; he had to account for every 15 minutes.

This federal worker is confident that she could get a job in the private sector tomorrow, which is great. Still, she's tearful, because she was a patriot who loved her country, as we're sure all her colleagues were. Well, that is sad news, but the country has decided your services aren't needed right now. As a patriot, certainly she's happy to see some of the fat cut out of the bloated federal bureaucracy.

The moment came as fired federal workers went to Senate offices to "tell their stories."



"We've never had an issue with our… pic.twitter.com/ZJ5i9DcMMS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2025

His post continues:

"We've never had an issue with our performance, and we're doing work for the American public." "We're patriots. We love our country. That's why we're taking these jobs that don't pay us." "I'm an accountant. I can get a private sector job tomorrow."

Translation: “I don’t want a job in the private sector because I’ll have to actually work and undergo performance reviews” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

She must not be a very *good* accountant considering how many tax dollars are being lost. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2025

Getting fired is completely normal and happens at every company at some point.



No one is entitled to their jobs.



This sob-fest is crazy, and these people would be laughed at if they tried this anywhere else besides the federal government. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2025

“We’re here for safety” can anyone please explain to me how an accountant keeps the American people safe????? — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 26, 2025

Being fired from your job is a sad, but normal part of life.



And no one gets interviewed about it... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 26, 2025

I wouldn't brag about being an accountant for the government as DOGE has exposed BILLIONS of waste in just the first few weeks — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 26, 2025

Good riddance. Time to get a private sector job and actually work. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 26, 2025

No one cried about truckers and small business owners losing everything during covid.



But when a bureaucrat loses their job, the legacy media pretends it is the saddest thing in the world.



If they were doing a great job, they wouldn't be fired. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 26, 2025

Give me a break! Some federal workers only work for the government because it's an easy job with a guaranteed paycheck every month. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 26, 2025

Go get the private job, then. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2025

According to her, she'd make a whole lot more money, seeing as these government jobs "don't pay us." They're practically volunteers because of their patriotism. She could enlist in the military and keep her country safe that way.

***