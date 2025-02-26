CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’

CBS News is giving us another one of those headlines about a vehicle driving into a crowd of people. As we reported earlier, former Hamas captive Yarden Bibas gave a heartbreaking eulogy to his family, who CBS News says died while in captivity. That's curious how a mother and her two young children passed away while being held hostage. Or is there something CBS News isn't telling us?

Advertisement

Yarden Bibas, whose wife Shiri and young sons Ariel and Kfir died while being held captive by Hamas, delivered an emotional eulogy during their funeral Wednesday.



Bibas, who was wearing an orange yarmulke as a reference to the boys' red hair, was freed earlier this month after… pic.twitter.com/SqQ6ulDNcv — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2025

We're sure Hamas did all they could to save their lives from whatever caused their deaths.

What the fuck is this wording? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 26, 2025

"Died while being held captive."



They were taken hostage from their home by Gaza Palestinians in plain clothes



They were brutally murdered, then mutilated.



Why do outlets like CBS "News" refuse to report these details factually? Especially despicable given the gravity of the… https://t.co/HP76Z46mM1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 26, 2025

CBS News: "Died while being held captive."



The people who are paid to be precise with words always seem to be at a loss for the correct ones to describe the brutal murder of the Bibas babies by the bare hands of Hamas terrorists. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 26, 2025

They were strangled to death you retards. They were murdered, MURDERED — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 26, 2025

They are afraid to be seen as Islamophobic instead of having the guts to tell it like it actually happened. — Yung Murray (@mjkampf) February 26, 2025

The left says they were killed in an IDF airstrike. CBS doesn't want to take sides. — Wirra (@wirraone) February 26, 2025

CBS News wouldn't want to spread any disinformation.

Hamas approves of your phrasing. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 26, 2025

Is it too much to say that they were killed while in captivity? At least honor the memory of the family by telling the truth.

***