CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Twitchy

CBS News is giving us another one of those headlines about a vehicle driving into a crowd of people. As we reported earlier, former Hamas captive Yarden Bibas gave a heartbreaking eulogy to his family, who CBS News says died while in captivity. That's curious how a mother and her two young children passed away while being held hostage. Or is there something CBS News isn't telling us?

We're sure Hamas did all they could to save their lives from whatever caused their deaths.

CBS News wouldn't want to spread any disinformation.

Is it too much to say that they were killed while in captivity? At least honor the memory of the family by telling the truth.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS HAMAS HEADLINE HOSTAGES MURDER

