Trump Roasts Joe Biden at CPAC: 'He Was a Sleepy Crooked Guy'

It was President Donald Trump's turn to speak at CPAC on Saturday, and he didn't spare his predecessor, "Sleepy Joe." Trump admitted that there was one thing Joe Biden could do that he couldn't … fall asleep in front of the media. "He was crooked as hell," Trump said. Granting preemptive pardons for a decade for his family members didn't exactly disprove that.

🚨 President Trump just spent SEVERAL minutes at CPAC savagely ROASTING Joe Biden 🤣



"Everything single thing he touched turned to SH*T!"



"Somebody thought he looked good in a bathing suit... then at the beach, he put the chair down and immediately fell asleep in front of the… pic.twitter.com/fLGae6nVWf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2025

… in front of the media." "Jimmy Carter passed away recently, and he passed away a happy man. Because Biden was the worst President in history." 🤣🔥

Trump speaks the truth … we all considered Jimmy Carter the worst president in history until Biden came along.

That one person who thought Biden looked "pretty cool" in his swimsuit was Harry Sisson:

Backwards hat, aviators, and relaxation. Joe Biden is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/JIS3ZmCkdq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2023

He’s not wrong. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 22, 2025

He’s 100% spot on. And it’s GREAT to hear him say it from behind the Presidential seal 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2025

No lies detected. — JB 🇺🇸 (@BarkosBite) February 22, 2025

It was just a "cheap fake," that video of Biden fighting a losing battle against the sand.

Between him and Vance, the TRUTH METER is going through the roof with their speeches, interviews, tweets and one liners! — Jennifer (@JenskiLPC) February 22, 2025

This is a scorched earth speech, and I’m loving it. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 22, 2025

He should do stand up comedy after his presidency is over. I freaking love his roasts 😂 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 22, 2025

Never laughed at someone roasting a vegetable before 😆 — BuddVugger78 (@BuddVugger78) February 22, 2025

Trump is the most savage president ever‼️ — George (@Thecityismine_x) February 22, 2025

Trump is savage. He says what he's thinking, and that's shocking to a lot of the "norms" crowd.

