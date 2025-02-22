Trump Roasts Joe Biden at CPAC: 'He Was a Sleepy Crooked Guy'

New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over...
Brett T.  |  4:50 PM on February 22, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

It was President Donald Trump's turn to speak at CPAC on Saturday, and he didn't spare his predecessor, "Sleepy Joe." Trump admitted that there was one thing Joe Biden could do that he couldn't … fall asleep in front of the media. "He was crooked as hell," Trump said. Granting preemptive pardons for a decade for his family members didn't exactly disprove that.

… in front of the media."

"Jimmy Carter passed away recently, and he passed away a happy man. Because Biden was the worst President in history."

🤣🔥

Trump speaks the truth … we all considered Jimmy Carter the worst president in history until Biden came along.

That one person who thought Biden looked "pretty cool" in his swimsuit was Harry Sisson:

It was just a "cheap fake," that video of Biden fighting a losing battle against the sand.

Trump is savage. He says what he's thinking, and that's shocking to a lot of the "norms" crowd.

***

