Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for a second emergency meeting in three days for European leaders to discuss Ukraine and European security. With President Donald Trump in office, Europe seems to be getting the message that it will have to step up its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Just a couple of days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on NBC News and told Kristen Welker that if the United States pulls out of NATO, there's a 100 percent chance the Russia will occupy Europe.

We're hearing on Tuesday that Zelenskyy no longer feels supported by the United States.

That got a reaction from Sen. Mike Lee:

How many more hundreds of billions of dollars would make Zelenskyy feel "supported"? We just learned earlier this month that $100 billion is unaccounted for … we sent $177 billion in aid but Zelenskyy said he received only $75 billion. Is anyone else curious where that $100 billion went?

Coincidentally:


***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EUROPE MIKE LEE UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

