Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for a second emergency meeting in three days for European leaders to discuss Ukraine and European security. With President Donald Trump in office, Europe seems to be getting the message that it will have to step up its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Funny how Europe calls its first Emergency Meeting in 3 years since the Ukraine/Russia began the very moment Trump starts peace negotiations.



They are so obvious. pic.twitter.com/AMMAaX5u6v — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 17, 2025

Just a couple of days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on NBC News and told Kristen Welker that if the United States pulls out of NATO, there's a 100 percent chance the Russia will occupy Europe.

ZELENSKYY: The risk that Russia will occupy Europe is 100 percent



WELKER: If the US pulls out of NATO, Russia will occupy Europe?



ZELENSKYY: Yes pic.twitter.com/QlxUoED6sW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2025

America must prevent Russia from conquering Europe so that Africans and Arabs can conquer Europe https://t.co/6Q82xjZKEV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2025

We're hearing on Tuesday that Zelenskyy no longer feels supported by the United States.

🚨BREAKING: Zelenskyy just said "He no longer feels supported by the US." — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 18, 2025

That got a reaction from Sen. Mike Lee:

If roughly $200 billion wasn’t enough to make Zelenskyy “feel supported” by the U.S., what would be? https://t.co/wGw9w9ISCa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 18, 2025

He's upset because he no longer has an open checkbook from the US going right into his bank account. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) February 18, 2025

He shouldn’t feel supported by the US. He needs to hold an election to see if his own citizens back him. — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) February 18, 2025

Can you let him know we want a refund? — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) February 18, 2025

Maybe time for him to go ahead and wrap things up? — Jeff Durso (@JeffDurso) February 18, 2025

Good. Our bank is closed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2025

That’s fine.



We need to focus on America right now, there are still a lot of things that need to be fixed. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 18, 2025

I’m good with that. Now pay us back! — Papaw (@USA___1776___) February 18, 2025

How many more hundreds of billions of dollars would make Zelenskyy feel "supported"? We just learned earlier this month that $100 billion is unaccounted for … we sent $177 billion in aid but Zelenskyy said he received only $75 billion. Is anyone else curious where that $100 billion went?

Coincidentally:

"Holy Toledo" American support for Ukraine has plummeted since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



The percentage who say the U.S. is doing too much is up 6-fold from 7% to 41%. Among the GOP, it's north of 60%



U.S. confidence in Zelensky has dropped from 72% to under 50%. pic.twitter.com/JjN8LHEQlr — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 17, 2025





