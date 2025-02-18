Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident

Trump Made Liberals Hate Electric Cars! Leftwing Anti-MAGA Bro Mocks Tesla Stuck in...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The crash of a Delta airliner in Toronto on Monday inspired a lot of people to point the finger at President Donald Trump and DOGE for negligence and for firing 400 FAA employees — never mind that the crash took place in Canada. "It's almost as if we should have had an FAA chief, head of TSA, and not put a freeze on qualified air traffic controllers," said Wajahat Ali, even if this crash happened in Toronto and there was no hiring freeze on air traffic controllers.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz got in his two cents, alleging people of wanting to cut airline safety.

Nobody wants to cut aviation safety.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting that Elon Musk wanted to cut aviation safety, suggested he fly commercial if he thinks it's so safe.

We believe commercial flights and private jets both use the same air traffic controllers.

The scary thing is, she's not. The competition is brutal.

Both commercial and private planes use the same air traffic controllers. How is Musk allegedly cutting commercial aviation safety? Does she think private jets use their own private air traffic controllers?

***

