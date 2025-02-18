Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident

The crash of a Delta airliner in Toronto on Monday inspired a lot of people to point the finger at President Donald Trump and DOGE for negligence and for firing 400 FAA employees — never mind that the crash took place in Canada. "It's almost as if we should have had an FAA chief, head of TSA, and not put a freeze on qualified air traffic controllers," said Wajahat Ali, even if this crash happened in Toronto and there was no hiring freeze on air traffic controllers.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz got in his two cents, alleging people of wanting to cut airline safety.

A lot of the people who want to cut aviation safety do not fly commercial. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 17, 2025

Nobody wants to cut aviation safety.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting that Elon Musk wanted to cut aviation safety, suggested he fly commercial if he thinks it's so safe.

Make Elon fly 100% commercial if he’s so confident https://t.co/Jmhxw3onre — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

We believe commercial flights and private jets both use the same air traffic controllers.

He's not going to date you, Sandy. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 18, 2025

Are you suggesting that anyone wants to cut aviation safety?



He sent an entire team of engineers to the FAA to make safety improvement suggestions?



You do know all planes, including private planes, use air, traffic controllers to fly into airports, right? 🤷 — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 18, 2025

Not to be that guy but private and commercial both fly in the same airspace — greg (@greg16676935420) February 18, 2025

Ma’am I highly recommend you read about the 400 positions that were cut. pic.twitter.com/Oe1ENIPyKR — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2025

They use the same air traffic controllers, so it sounds like you're saying private pilots, hired based on merit, are superior to commercial pilots who were possibly hired for other reasons.

Is this a 💡 moment for you, or no? — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) February 18, 2025

Commercial is safer than private aviation. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) February 18, 2025

Are you just trying to prove @elonmusk and @RealTomHoman right? Roughly, the rate of accidents in private aviation is 5 per 100K hours. It’s about 0.08 for 100K for commercial. Do the @DNC a favor and take the rest of the day off of X. — Bob Picciano (@bobpicciano) February 18, 2025

You are 200 times more likely to die on a private plane than a commercial airliner. pic.twitter.com/Y33f8Ga8JL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

The FAA oversees both private & public traffic, you absolute melon. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 18, 2025

What will that prove?



Nothing.



You have to be the dumbest person in Congress, by far. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2025

The scary thing is, she's not. The competition is brutal.

Is your head hallow? Elon’s private jet uses air traffic control (ATC) just like every commercial airliner! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 18, 2025

Because private planes don’t speak to air traffic controllers? — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) February 18, 2025

Good point: private jets never seem to have these issues 🤔 — Soran Ibrahim (@SetsunaFSeiei89) February 18, 2025

This has to be the dumbest post today



Congratulations — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 18, 2025

Both commercial and private planes use the same air traffic controllers. How is Musk allegedly cutting commercial aviation safety? Does she think private jets use their own private air traffic controllers?

***