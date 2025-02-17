Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'

To be honest, we're a little disappointed to see that the Department of Education still exists. At least it seems to be making progress, according to Christopher Rufo, who says that the department has canceled $600 million in training teachers in "diverse ideologies."

"Training materials included inappropriate and unnecessary topics such as Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; "anti-racism"; and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy," the statement reads.

BREAKING: The Department of Education has canceled $600 million in "teacher training grants," which do little more than promote left-wing race and gender ideologies. It's time to shut it all down. pic.twitter.com/qdkVvZTaH3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 17, 2025

It looks like all of the "nonprofit" contractors who gave presentations on the works of Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo will have to find another grift. The spigot has been cut off.

Examples from the grant applications included "building historical and sociopolitical understandings of race and racism to interrupt racial marginalization and oppression of students in planning in instruction relationship building discipline and assessment." If teachers want to "interrupt racial marginalization" they could start by teaching their students how to read and do math proficiently.

$600 million.

I feel like people fail to appreciate how much money that. That’s $600 million in good and services that no longer is being taken from society without any compensatory production being made. — Benton Howser (@bentonhowser) February 17, 2025

Former teacher here. These trainings (CRT) were a big part of why I, and many others, left education. — Sam Olivia (@SoftTenacity) February 17, 2025

Shut down the whole DoE. There never was a need for it. It was created as a tool to dumb down Americans and so far, they have succeeded.



Joe McCarthy was right. The communists were already embedded in government and academia. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) February 17, 2025

Imagine what 12 years of indoctrination-free education could turn out?

