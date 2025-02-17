Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'

National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

To be honest, we're a little disappointed to see that the Department of Education still exists. At least it seems to be making progress, according to Christopher Rufo, who says that the department has canceled $600 million in training teachers in "diverse ideologies."

"Training materials included inappropriate and unnecessary topics such as Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; "anti-racism"; and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy," the statement reads.

It looks like all of the "nonprofit" contractors who gave presentations on the works of Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo will have to find another grift. The spigot has been cut off.

Examples from the grant applications included "building historical and sociopolitical understandings of race and racism to interrupt racial marginalization and oppression of students in planning in instruction relationship building discipline and assessment." If teachers want to "interrupt racial marginalization" they could start by teaching their students how to read and do math proficiently.

$600 million.

Imagine what 12 years of indoctrination-free education could turn out?

***

