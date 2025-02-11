'Scorched Earth': Rep. Nancy Mace Gives Brutal Floor Speech Calling Out Sexual Predators

On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace teased a 7 p.m. floor speech where she would name names of sexual predators and share her own story of being drugged and raped. She promised to go scorched earth, and she did, speaking for almost and hour and naming four men she called predators. She mentioned specific allegations against men in her district.

Here's how the New York Times framed it:

“God placed this burden in my path—not to crush me, but to ignite something within me. A purpose. A calling. A responsibility. To make sure these women will never be forgotten, and the men who hurt them will never be allowed to hide again.” - Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/aVHeVDHtsH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 11, 2025

Sarah Ferris reports for CNN:

As Rep. Nancy Mace prepared to speak, she took out a Bible and — as if she were in a courtroom, instead of on the House floor — she placed her right hand and swore to tell the “whole truth.” The South Carolina congresswoman then delivered a damning 53-minute speech that has no precedent in the chamber’s history. Describing herself as “going scorched earth,” Mace accused her ex-fiancé of “evil” crimes including physical assault, rape and sex trafficking against her and other women — accusing him and several other men by name on the floor. While Mace did not provide specific evidence of her claims, she said she brought the case to state authorities for further investigation.

Remember #MeToo? Well, that doesn't apply to Mace. Many aren't ready to believe her.

Here's an excerpt from the speech in which she names names and says she was given a drugged drink that made her black out.

Even more horrific @NancyMace details being drugged and raped. She was told by law enforcement, after giving them the information, that she could be investigated and arrested.



Im in tears watching this.



God Bless you Nancy. You are so strong. I stand with you. pic.twitter.com/R5iZwLYpMG — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 11, 2025

That was intense — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) February 11, 2025

I stand with Nancy Mace — Julie (@JulieMatth27690) February 11, 2025

Nancy, you are brave and heroic! I'm so sorry that you had to go through this horrible horrific rape. I know that you are helping millions of rape victims right now. Thank you. — Marcy (@pratte3060) February 11, 2025

As a survivor of this myself, who does not like to think about it or speak about it, I am so proud of @NancyMace for being brave enough to stand up for us all. — Melissa Rodriguez (@BUMS_MM11) February 11, 2025

Awesome testimony as witness, warrior and take no prisoners courageous woman of God! Tough but inspiring to watch. — Thomas Krag (@trkesq) February 11, 2025

Here's the whole 53-minute floor speech:

Congresswoman Nancy Mace's explosive floor speech to expose rapists, peeping toms, and sex traffickers https://t.co/dtRH7de99F — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2025

Last night in my floor speech, I placed my hand on this Bible and I swore, “to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God…



…None of this is conjecture. This is not an allegation. These are the facts…” pic.twitter.com/0fX9HmqWWT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2025

And yet no one seems to take her seriously. We'll hear less about this floor speech in the media than we did about her not wanting men in women's bathrooms in the Capitol. That the media will cover to make her look like a mean girl.

