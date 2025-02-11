'Scorched Earth': Rep. Nancy Mace Gives Brutal Floor Speech Calling Out Sexual Predators

Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace teased a 7 p.m. floor speech where she would name names of sexual predators and share her own story of being drugged and raped. She promised to go scorched earth, and she did, speaking for almost and hour and naming four men she called predators. She mentioned specific allegations against men in her district.

Here's how the New York Times framed it:

Sarah Ferris reports for CNN:

As Rep. Nancy Mace prepared to speak, she took out a Bible and — as if she were in a courtroom, instead of on the House floor — she placed her right hand and swore to tell the “whole truth.”

The South Carolina congresswoman then delivered a damning 53-minute speech that has no precedent in the chamber’s history. Describing herself as “going scorched earth,” Mace accused her ex-fiancé of “evil” crimes including physical assault, rape and sex trafficking against her and other women — accusing him and several other men by name on the floor. While Mace did not provide specific evidence of her claims, she said she brought the case to state authorities for further investigation.

Remember #MeToo? Well, that doesn't apply to Mace. Many aren't ready to believe her.

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Here's an excerpt from the speech in which she names names and says she was given a drugged drink that made her black out.

Here's the whole 53-minute floor speech:

And yet no one seems to take her seriously. We'll hear less about this floor speech in the media than we did about her not wanting men in women's bathrooms in the Capitol. That the media will cover to make her look like a mean girl.

Tags: HOUSE NANCY MACE RAPE SPEECH

