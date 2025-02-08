Sen. Chris Murphy Posts Video of Audience Applauding Him

Sen. Chris Murphy has been quite vocal lately, both on X and in the real world, making it clear that he would be the one to lead the resistance against the illegal Trump administration. He posted the other day that he promised "no complicity" and "fierce opposition." He's been whining about the government having been handed over to the billionaires since the Tech Bros attended President Donald Trump's inauguration, so of course he's joining the narrative that Elon Musk is actually in charge.

On Saturday, Murphy posted an eight-second video of the huge crowd at a school auditorium who'd gathered "to plan how to fight Trump's illegal seizure of power."

Huge crowd in Duffy School’s auditorium in West Hartford today to plan how to fight Trump’s illegal seizure of power. Had to set up an overflow room for people to watch the livestream. pic.twitter.com/3BX6j8YTsY — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 8, 2025

At the end of the clip, he appears to make a half-hearted Nazi salute to the audience.

Looks like the same crowd that shows up to bingo night at Shady Acres Retirement Home — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 8, 2025

When all these people wake up and realize how you've been lying to them it's not going to be pretty — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 8, 2025

What illegal seizure of power are you referring to?



Sincere question. — Barbie True Blue (@BarbieTrueBlue) February 8, 2025

Trump was elected and is following through on the things he promised he would do. What the American people voted for.

Trump was legally elected by winning all 7 swing states, the electoral college, and the popular vote. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 8, 2025

It’s called winning an election. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) February 8, 2025

Explain to your crowd why USAID needed to fund trans operas and comic books… and why Guatemala needed their sex changes paid for. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 8, 2025

Good luck with that. You can't stop it. — Cindy (@asheborn57) February 8, 2025

"...Trump’s illegal seizure of power."



Election denial. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 8, 2025

Local TDS convention 🤡 — Summer Yule, MS, RDN (@SummerYuleRDN) February 8, 2025

So tell me Murph how is it a duly elected President has seized power in your opinion. He is doing what the people elected him to do. — Panther (@PantherCat10) February 8, 2025

There is nothing illegal being done by auditing the books. — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) February 8, 2025

Wait.... you are fighting FOR fraud, corruption, and waste?

Um... did you say the quiet part out loud there? — Arthur Welling (@Carteach0) February 8, 2025

Murphy's just mad because a kid who goes by "Big Balls" is routing out waste and corruption.

Are you supporting an insurrection? 😔



Nothing illegal about Trump’s clear landslide mandate.



What I see here is an auditorium of crybabies that see that the bureaucracy they crave is going bye bye. — Nathaniel Lawrence (@thundersnownate) February 8, 2025

Murphy is a hero in his own mind. The fact that he was cheered on by people gullible enough to vote for him says it all.

***