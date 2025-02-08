Sen. Chris Murphy Posts Video of Audience Applauding Him

Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 08, 2025
Twitchy

Sen. Chris Murphy has been quite vocal lately, both on X and in the real world, making it clear that he would be the one to lead the resistance against the illegal Trump administration. He posted the other day that he promised "no complicity" and "fierce opposition." He's been whining about the government having been handed over to the billionaires since the Tech Bros attended President Donald Trump's inauguration, so of course he's joining the narrative that Elon Musk is actually in charge.

On Saturday, Murphy posted an eight-second video of the huge crowd at a school auditorium who'd gathered "to plan how to fight Trump's illegal seizure of power."

At the end of the clip, he appears to make a half-hearted Nazi salute to the audience.

Trump was elected and is following through on the things he promised he would do. What the American people voted for.

Murphy's just mad because a kid who goes by "Big Balls" is routing out waste and corruption.

Murphy is a hero in his own mind. The fact that he was cheered on by people gullible enough to vote for him says it all.

***

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL

