Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, UNRWA

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We were hoping that the Trump administration was going to kick the United Nations out of the country and turn the building into a new Trump hotel or something, but this will have to do. On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order pulling the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNRWA, and UNESCO due to anti-American bias. It also calls for a review of American funding of the UN "in light of the wild disparities in levels of funding among different countries."

Based on the UN's potential, the United States isn't withdrawing, but as President Donald Trump said, "They've got to get their act together."

Pulling the U.S. from the UNRWA is a great move, considering the support the supposed refugee organization has given to Hamas. The Biden administration withdrew funding from UNRWA in January 2024 after it was discovered that 12 UNRWA staffers had participated in the October 7 massacre. Germany had frozen funding in November 2023 for the same reason.

All we heard from President Biden is that billionaires should pay their "fair share." Trump is working to make sure both NATO and the United Nations countries pay their fair share.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER UNITED NATIONS

