Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, UNRWA

We were hoping that the Trump administration was going to kick the United Nations out of the country and turn the building into a new Trump hotel or something, but this will have to do. On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order pulling the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNRWA, and UNESCO due to anti-American bias. It also calls for a review of American funding of the UN "in light of the wild disparities in levels of funding among different countries."

Advertisement

Based on the UN's potential, the United States isn't withdrawing, but as President Donald Trump said, "They've got to get their act together."

Happening Now—President Trump signing Executive Orders in the Oval Office while answering questions from the press… pic.twitter.com/hMUxk0Ym7l — Dan Scavino🚀🇺🇸🦅 (@Scavino47) February 4, 2025

Pulling the U.S. from the UNRWA is a great move, considering the support the supposed refugee organization has given to Hamas. The Biden administration withdrew funding from UNRWA in January 2024 after it was discovered that 12 UNRWA staffers had participated in the October 7 massacre. Germany had frozen funding in November 2023 for the same reason.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump signs executive order to withdraw U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council, citing "deep anti-American bias."



pic.twitter.com/leeFoZwr9r — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2025

Live stream this. This is history in the making — Ben Holley (@parrottrees) February 4, 2025

It's like a government version of the Apprentice. None of you are doing your job. You're fired! None of these programs are working. They're canceled!



Love it! — Jason Buster (@paladinsruse) February 4, 2025

There’s so much stuff going on at the same time I need 5 TVs pic.twitter.com/WoD3F5Vs0j — RatedEA (@tip_no44427) February 4, 2025

Keep that pen flying, POTUS.



We're loving all the improvements. — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) February 4, 2025

President Trump is still on that mission — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross77) February 4, 2025

Wonderful news. Best news today — Blysse (@x_audible) February 4, 2025

The UN should be given a 30 day notice to evacuate the building and we can use that building too. I don’t know maybe house our homeless veterans just a thought. — Teri (@TeriSchiavello) February 4, 2025

That's a good start. But I'm ready to have us completely withdraw from the UN. — StormySteelfate (@SSteelfate) February 4, 2025

All we heard from President Biden is that billionaires should pay their "fair share." Trump is working to make sure both NATO and the United Nations countries pay their fair share.

***