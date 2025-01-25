Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World
VIP
The Left's Warped View of Women Is Bound to Backfire
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a...
Following Pete Hegseth's Confirmation, Media Double Down on Former Sister-in-Law's Debunke...
Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female Presiden...
What Changed? CIA Suddenly Favors COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory
CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...
Politico Looks at 'Terrified' Workers Inside Federal Agencies
Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led...
'Are You JOKING?' Justine Bateman BUSTS Karen Bass for LYING About Protecting Laurel...
TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025
Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would...
Devout Catholic Alert! Joe Biden Joins the Freemasons, Despite Church Teaching

Historian Amazed by How Well Fed and Looked After Released Hamas Hostages Appear

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 25, 2025
Twitchy

The good news is that four young women have been released from Hamas custody. The four are IDF soldiers. Before releasing them, Hamas made it a point to dress them in uniform and parade them before the cameras.

Advertisement

Historian and human rights activist Craig Murry sees four well-fed and looked-after "prisoners of war."

Recommended

'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years
Doug P.
Advertisement

They were taken captive and held against their will for 15 months.

… in a grotesque propaganda spectacle. 

And still not a word denouncing the abuse from the so-called women’s rights organizations.


Advertisement

CNN reports that the four freed Israeli hostages — Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag — are all in stable condition, but they're not out of the woods yet.

Don't fall for the Hamas propaganda. 

How's the baby they kidnapped? Is he still alive? He spent his first birthday in captivity. But Hamas has just been super hospitable.

***

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years
Doug P.
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
Brett T.
Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would NEVER Be President
Amy Curtis
'Are You JOKING?' Justine Bateman BUSTS Karen Bass for LYING About Protecting Laurel Canyon From Floods
Amy Curtis
Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led by One of Their Own
Amy Curtis
Politico Looks at 'Terrified' Workers Inside Federal Agencies
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years Doug P.
Advertisement