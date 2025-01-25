Historian Amazed by How Well Fed and Looked After Released Hamas Hostages Appear

The good news is that four young women have been released from Hamas custody. The four are IDF soldiers. Before releasing them, Hamas made it a point to dress them in uniform and parade them before the cameras.

Advertisement

Hamas are psychopaths.



Our returning hostages are heroines. pic.twitter.com/SmADrl7CZL — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2025

Historian and human rights activist Craig Murry sees four well-fed and looked-after "prisoners of war."

It is truly amazing how well fed and looked after these Israeli military prisoners of war appear, despite being kept by a Palestinian population that was literally starving.



A stark contrast to the condition of released Palestinian detainees. pic.twitter.com/8lJDdVRua0 — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) January 25, 2025

You’re an evil lowlife. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 25, 2025

They're probably upset at being released because they were having such a good time with the kind and noble Palestinians — Tom Riddle (parody) (@tomri33le) January 25, 2025

You are spewing terrorist propaganda. All the Palestinians have been well fed and these hostages were subjected to horrific conditions. pic.twitter.com/r9lyPYnS9n — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) January 25, 2025

You sick, depraved little man.

Abducted and ransomed.

Human trafficking looks good on you. — Michael Tal Sharon🎗️ (@talsharon08) January 25, 2025

This is a truly vile comment. — PGT (@PG_Ting) January 25, 2025

In case you forgot how these girls were taken hostage in the first place. Don't let today's Hamas propaganda display distract you.



pic.twitter.com/XWFVPEWfUH — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 25, 2025

They were taken captive and held against their will for 15 months.

The Israeli girls were returned from Gaza in green uniforms. They were taken in pajamas. Everything is a lie and a spectacle. Notice their smiles — they are drugged. Hmas injects all returning hostages with a cocktail of narcotics for this effect.pic.twitter.com/RnA1FKEl4T — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 25, 2025

On October 7, terrorists abducted teenagers bloodied in their pajamas. For 477 days, they were denied medical attention and subjected to horrific abuse.



Today, Hamas dressed them up in fake uniforms and paraded them in front of masked terrorists on global television in a… pic.twitter.com/gikxE12gq3 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 25, 2025

… in a grotesque propaganda spectacle. And still not a word denouncing the abuse from the so-called women’s rights organizations.

Today, Palestinians are putting 4 hostages (women) on a stage to demean them before releasing them to Israel in exchange for rapists, pedophiles, suicide bombers, and murders.



God has left Palestine.



It makes you wonder if he was ever there from the start.

🇸🇩 — Tal Oran (@travelingclatt) January 25, 2025





Maybe one day, if you’re lucky, you shall receive similar treatment by Hamas, 5 stars all the way — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) January 25, 2025

It is truly amazing what a vile piece of shit you are — 🎗️ David Lange (@Israellycool) January 25, 2025

Thank you for your response Goebbels — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) January 25, 2025

Advertisement

You are depraved. — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) January 25, 2025

CNN reports that the four freed Israeli hostages — Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag — are all in stable condition, but they're not out of the woods yet.

🚨 UPDATE:



The four newly-released female hostages are in an “emotionally and medically complex” situation, per Israel’s Health Ministry.



I don't like where this is going.... pic.twitter.com/Kuz2OmuPle — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 25, 2025

The Red Cross dropped the hostages at the square, signed papers with Hamas as if it were a respectable organization, and left.



They will not visit the Bibas family. They won’t offer any help. The Red Cross has completely failed the hostages, and playing taxi doesn’t change that. pic.twitter.com/Z9xK1fJ385 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 25, 2025

Don't fall for the Hamas propaganda.

tHeY wErE wElL fEd 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/ECd6ioCpG0 — $8 Scott (@letmypplgoNOW) January 25, 2025

How do the dead ones look? You’re gross — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) January 25, 2025

How's the baby they kidnapped? Is he still alive? He spent his first birthday in captivity. But Hamas has just been super hospitable.

***