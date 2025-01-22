Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he's stepping down as soon as the Liberal Party selects its new leader in March. A lot of people are hoping that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will take Trudeau's place, including us.

A CP24 reporter asked Poilievre what he thought of President Donald Trump's executive order declaring that the U.S. government will recognize two genders — male and female. Poilievre threw the question back at the reporter, who said people would call him a cis man. More like sissy man.

Hopefully, he'll be Canada's next prime minister so we won't have to annex them and make them the 51st state.

