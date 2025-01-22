Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he's stepping down as soon as the Liberal Party selects its new leader in March. A lot of people are hoping that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will take Trudeau's place, including us.
A CP24 reporter asked Poilievre what he thought of President Donald Trump's executive order declaring that the U.S. government will recognize two genders — male and female. Poilievre threw the question back at the reporter, who said people would call him a cis man. More like sissy man.
Only the most dismal of people use the qualifier “CIS” because they hate themselves.— Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) January 22, 2025
I am grateful we have such a rock solid media apparatus asking the poignant questions we all know need to be answered.— Rational Posts (@rationalposts) January 22, 2025
I mean this is obviously the most important question he could have asked.— Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) January 22, 2025
This is as bad as the idiot journo when Pierre was eating the apple.— pocket aces (@pocket_aces7777) January 22, 2025
Well done Poilievre.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2025
Cannot love this enough.— Henry Bowman (@westernsatori) January 22, 2025
"I'm a CIS man" pic.twitter.com/diICMCqSIK— Lisa Partridge (@sadpirategirl) January 22, 2025
I don’t think thats how he expected it was going to go. Totally unprepared and deserves every bit of the handling he got.— Betty H (@HebBetty2022) January 22, 2025
There is no CIS male. It's male, plain, and simple. I don't care what you "identify" as. It's not my business, and I don't want to know, to be honest. Keep it to yourself.— heffernandez (@RHeffernandez) January 22, 2025
I can’t wait for society to move on from this woke nonsense propaganda.— Austyn (@AustynMoriarty) January 22, 2025
The media wants so bad to tie Poilievre to Trump. It’s appalling. Refreshing to see Poilievre not give them the satisfaction.— Brian Blyther (@thetaxpayer1) January 22, 2025
Hopefully, he'll be Canada's next prime minister so we won't have to annex them and make them the 51st state.
***
