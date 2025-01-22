Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are

VIP
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 22, 2025
Twitter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he's stepping down as soon as the Liberal Party selects its new leader in March. A lot of people are hoping that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will take Trudeau's place, including us.

A CP24 reporter asked Poilievre what he thought of President Donald Trump's executive order declaring that the U.S. government will recognize two genders — male and female. Poilievre threw the question back at the reporter, who said people would call him a cis man. More like sissy man.

Hopefully, he'll be Canada's next prime minister so we won't have to annex them and make them the 51st state.

***

Tags: CANADA DONALD TRUMP GENDER PIERRE POILIEVRE

