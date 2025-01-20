David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now

This has been a rough day for Democrats, the media, and all the Democrats in the media. President Donald Trump has been inaugurated, Marco Rubio has been unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State, Pete Hegseth's nomination has moved out of committee, and Trump has said that he'll be freeing "J6 hostages" as soon as tonight. He's currently undoing a huge stack of Joe Biden's executive orders.

Democrats have proved to be bitter as usual, but they haven't given up. All of the White Dudes for Harris said they'd be back in 2028, and Harry Sisson and associates have assured us they'll do all they can to get a Democrat back in the White House.

David Hogg, who's angling for the position of DNC vice chair, says not to worry … four years from today it's going to be a Democrat entering the Oval Office because the party will be the strongest it's been in over half a century:

Four years from now it won't be a Republican entering the White House. We're going to make the Democratic Party the strongest it's been in over half a century. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2025

Who even leads the Democrat Party today? Kamala Harris? Hakeem Jeffries? Chuck Schumer? Gavin Newsom?

The Democratic party is relegating itself to the dustbin of history. Good luck! — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 20, 2025

😂😂 let me know how that works out for you. Please run Kamala again! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 20, 2025

I am looking forward to it. No doubt all of the lessons you learned running a successful pillow company will be useful in building an even more complex organization to success. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) January 20, 2025

0% chance of this. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) January 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/82IBmzI0HK — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 20, 2025

Four years from now, the red will be bigger on the map. — RichardLoudon (@LoudonRichard) January 20, 2025

Oh yeah your predictions are always spot on. Have a great few years! pic.twitter.com/nsDZEzPau0 — Ⓙⓔⓡⓔⓜⓨ (@AR27iselite) January 20, 2025

Can you honestly point out all the reasons why you lost? I have no confidence in your ability of self reflection. Until that day, I’m not going to be worried. — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 20, 2025

You’ll only have to change everything you stand for to make it happen — Ryan (@AhaSahhDude) January 20, 2025

It doesn't seem as if Mark Zuckerberg and the tech bros will be helping "fortify" the 2028 election either.

But I was told democracy is over? — Dave Allen (@david4liberty67) January 20, 2025

We've been told that if Trump were reelected, it would be the last election we'd ever have in America.

You have much much longer to recover from this one bud.



But cool story — Patriot West III (@makecalgreat) January 20, 2025

Let's just say the momentum is not with the Democrat Party right now, and they refuse to learn any lessons from their defeat in 2024. Hogg is just the sort of Democrat who turns off Democrats.

