David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

This has been a rough day for Democrats, the media, and all the Democrats in the media. President Donald Trump has been inaugurated, Marco Rubio has been unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State, Pete Hegseth's nomination has moved out of committee, and Trump has said that he'll be freeing "J6 hostages" as soon as tonight. He's currently undoing a huge stack of Joe Biden's executive orders.

Democrats have proved to be bitter as usual, but they haven't given up. All of the White Dudes for Harris said they'd be back in 2028, and Harry Sisson and associates have assured us they'll do all they can to get a Democrat back in the White House.

David Hogg, who's angling for the position of DNC vice chair, says not to worry … four years from today it's going to be a Democrat entering the Oval Office because the party will be the strongest it's been in over half a century:

Who even leads the Democrat Party today? Kamala Harris? Hakeem Jeffries? Chuck Schumer? Gavin Newsom?

It doesn't seem as if Mark Zuckerberg and the tech bros will be helping "fortify" the 2028 election either.

We've been told that if Trump were reelected, it would be the last election we'd ever have in America.

Let's just say the momentum is not with the Democrat Party right now, and they refuse to learn any lessons from their defeat in 2024. Hogg is just the sort of Democrat who turns off Democrats.

***

