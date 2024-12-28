Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT...
Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase
Patti Davis Writes on the Unfair Blaming of President Joe Biden
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
VIP
Let’s Fisk The Hill’s Garbage Column Claiming that Trump Could Still Be Disqualified...
Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments
The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall
'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Olivia Hussey Dead at 73
Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys...
VIP
When Christmas Goes Awry: Tales of a Holiday Where Celebration is the Last...
Senator Mike Lee Pines for the Good Ol' Days of Incandescent Bulbs
'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg...

Donald Trump Says He Has Many H1-B Visas on His Properties

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 28, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Liberals are thrilled that the honeymoon between President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk is apparently already over. As we reported Friday, X has been overwhelmed this week by hot takes on H1-B visas, which are supported by tech bros like Musk to fill elite positions with the best and brightest globally and opposed by the MAGA crowd whose sons and daughters can't find work in the tech industries due to employers using H1-B holders as "indentured servants" and taking jobs from Americans.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports Saturday afternoon that Trump backs Musk on H1-B visas. That headline doesn't quite mesh with the controversy at hand though. The Post reports that "Trump supports immigration visas backed by Musk," saying that he has many H1-B visas on his properties. 

Not to be classist, but there's a difference between a top engineer at SpaceX and a landscaper at one of Trump's golf courses.

The Post reports:

President-elect Trump told The Post Saturday he supports immigration visas for highly skilled workers, appearing to side with Elon Musk in the roiling intra-MAGA debate on the issue.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump said by phone, referring to the H-1B program, which permits companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.  

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” added Trump, who restricted access to foreign worker visas in his first administration and has been critical of the program in the past.

Musk said his passion for the issue stemmed from wanting America to remain competitive by attracting “the top ~0.1% of engineering talent” which he said was essential for “America to keep winning.”

Again, there's a difference between the top 0.1 percent of engineering talent and groundskeepers at Trump's properties.

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Advertisement

To us, the issue is deporting illegals first. Then discuss H1-B visas.

Advertisement

This quote from Trump is hardly going to settle the argument. Scott Adams has a good take on it, though:

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to Death?
Brett T.
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead
Amy Curtis
Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase
justmindy
Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments
Brett T.
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT Auction Off Border Wall
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment justmindy
Advertisement