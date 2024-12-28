Donald Trump Says He Has Many H1-B Visas on His Properties

Liberals are thrilled that the honeymoon between President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk is apparently already over. As we reported Friday, X has been overwhelmed this week by hot takes on H1-B visas, which are supported by tech bros like Musk to fill elite positions with the best and brightest globally and opposed by the MAGA crowd whose sons and daughters can't find work in the tech industries due to employers using H1-B holders as "indentured servants" and taking jobs from Americans.

The New York Post reports Saturday afternoon that Trump backs Musk on H1-B visas. That headline doesn't quite mesh with the controversy at hand though. The Post reports that "Trump supports immigration visas backed by Musk," saying that he has many H1-B visas on his properties.

Trump supports immigration visas backed by Musk: ‘I have many H-1B visas on my properties’ https://t.co/edlqStfNxQ pic.twitter.com/F4l6Lhgi1p — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2024

Not to be classist, but there's a difference between a top engineer at SpaceX and a landscaper at one of Trump's golf courses.

The Post reports:

President-elect Trump told The Post Saturday he supports immigration visas for highly skilled workers, appearing to side with Elon Musk in the roiling intra-MAGA debate on the issue. “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump said by phone, referring to the H-1B program, which permits companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” added Trump, who restricted access to foreign worker visas in his first administration and has been critical of the program in the past. … Musk said his passion for the issue stemmed from wanting America to remain competitive by attracting “the top ~0.1% of engineering talent” which he said was essential for “America to keep winning.”

Again, there's a difference between the top 0.1 percent of engineering talent and groundskeepers at Trump's properties.

via… pic.twitter.com/G6cp5QYlkt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 28, 2024

Wait for it...



"Trump is not MAGA".



😂



Oh my God.



Let's just stick to fixing the issues. — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) December 28, 2024

To us, the issue is deporting illegals first. Then discuss H1-B visas.

You know, genius gardeners and the like. — SIPPING THE TEA ☕️ (@MaryForbes14) December 28, 2024

He advocated for merit based immigration in 2019. He talked about recruiting highly skilled workers this election cycle, this isn’t new. However, there needs to be reform to get rid of companies abusing the programs to get cheap labor — Bob Loblaw (@LoblawBobLaw) December 28, 2024

Since Americans elected Trump because he told us he was America first, then he owes it to Americans to tell us exactly which positions at his properties were Americans so unqualified that he had to hire foreigners. I don't think we're going to like the answer — They Live is a documentary (@Nada_1776) December 28, 2024

Merit matters most to Trump. As it should. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 28, 2024

Can’t wait till we hear the response to this.



Trump not MAGA now? 😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) December 28, 2024

The H-1B program, like so many others is a great program that has been twisted and abused and simply needs reform so that it truly allows the top 1% to immigrate into our workforce. Trump has spoken to this many times. — Mannheim (@Willadeanwhy) December 28, 2024

H-1B visas should be available to businesses for a cost. This added cost will level the playing field for American workers while still providing business access to workers with special talents. — Manybikes (@Manybikes1) December 28, 2024

Not from 2016 "President-elect Trump told The Post Saturday he supports immigration visas for highly skilled workers, appearing to side with Elon Musk in the roiling intra-MAGA debate on the issue." — Still All Good (@still_all_good) December 28, 2024

This quote from Trump is hardly going to settle the argument. Scott Adams has a good take on it, though:

The foreign workers debate on X has been great.



We fight. We learn something. We correct course. Trump watches and absorbs.



And we did it by entertaining ourselves and getting smarter at the same time.



America’s Golden Age — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 27, 2024

