Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 28, 2024
Twitchy

As we reported Friday, if you've been on X at all, you've seen deep disagreements between tech bros who believe we need to import the very best talent from around the world (at discount rates) and MAGA, who have had enough abuse of H-1B visas and tech firms overlooking qualified American graduates. It seems to pit Donald Trump against Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, which is why the media is so invested.

The other day, Ramaswamy said the difference between Americans and Indian and Chinese immigrants wasn't IQ but culture. "Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long," he posted.

That inspired Bill Kristol to argue that proof that America venerates mediocrity lies in the two elections of Donald Trump as president, who has no accomplishments, just 100 percent vulgarity.

C'mon man. Show a little self-respect … you don't have to post every stupid thought you have.

Hey … he set up a lot of cruises for Weekly Standard readers.

That's a very good point … if TDS weren't rampant, Kristol would have no one listening to him.

***

