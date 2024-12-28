Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments

As we reported Friday, if you've been on X at all, you've seen deep disagreements between tech bros who believe we need to import the very best talent from around the world (at discount rates) and MAGA, who have had enough abuse of H-1B visas and tech firms overlooking qualified American graduates. It seems to pit Donald Trump against Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, which is why the media is so invested.

The other day, Ramaswamy said the difference between Americans and Indian and Chinese immigrants wasn't IQ but culture. "Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long," he posted.

That inspired Bill Kristol to argue that proof that America venerates mediocrity lies in the two elections of Donald Trump as president, who has no accomplishments, just 100 percent vulgarity.

The best example of Americans venerating mediocrity?



Trump and family. Total mediocrities, no real accomplishments or achievements, 100% vulgarity.



“Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer).” https://t.co/NuByacVotV — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2024

C'mon man. Show a little self-respect … you don't have to post every stupid thought you have.

Thoughts and prayers — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 28, 2024

You just couldn’t help yourself and had to make this about hating Trump 😂



Shocker. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 28, 2024

Trump has nice buildings he built and became an image of American spirit abroad long before he ran for president; you write agitprop because of your father’s name. You represent a concept called “regression to the mean” and in a meritocratic world you’d be running a deli. — Bronze Age Pervert (@bronzeagemantis) December 28, 2024

If your last name was not "Kristol" you would be a smarmy real estate agent for low end commercial properties with zoning violations. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 28, 2024

"No real accomplishments"



When I go to NYC, I don't stay at the Kristol Hotel https://t.co/HDpIKqop30 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 28, 2024

I'm still waiting for someone to tell me what @BillKristol has ever done with his life besides have opinions. — Person McPerson (@Earth2PowerGirl) December 28, 2024

Hey … he set up a lot of cruises for Weekly Standard readers.

Wow…your TDS has literally turned you into a parody account. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) December 28, 2024

The best example of American mediocrity succeeding is . . . @BillKristol.



A complete nepo baby born into a dynastic neocon family, who has deceived the country into countless wars based on his lies, issues decrees that are always wrong, and yet sits atop the Democratic Party. https://t.co/PGVunBt3No — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2024

Says the clown from a failed publication — Crass (@CrassBR549) December 28, 2024

I think the best examples of Americans venerating mediocrity is how we embrace nepo children & assume by the basis of their last name that they will be as talented & significant as their parents. You know anyone like that? — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) December 28, 2024

Without Trump you would have no source of income. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) December 28, 2024

That's a very good point … if TDS weren't rampant, Kristol would have no one listening to him.

