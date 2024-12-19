Rep. Richard Neal Fears the Power of a 'Tweet From Someone Who Has No Official Portfolio'

Remember when Elon Musk was making moves to purchase Twitter, and everyone said he'd run it into the ground? That didn't happen. He opened up the platform to free speech, and ordinary Americans made themselves heard. This displeases Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, who can't imagine what the next two years are going to be like if an individual who has no official portfolio can change policy with a mean tweet, seems worried.

JUST IN: Democratic Congressman Richard Neal loses it, fears what the next 2 years will look like with X's influence over Washington.



X is making these clowns panic. Love it 🔥



"Can you imagine what the next two years are gonna be like?"



"If every time the Congress works its… pic.twitter.com/Z7fUROdinO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

… works its will and then there's a tweet from an individual who has no official portfolio, who threatens members on the Republican side with a primary and they succumb?"

An individual who has no official portfolio … does he mean like a constituent? And what about people threatening members of Congress with primaries if they don't represent what the people voted for and want change? Can you imagine?

BREAKING: Politician upset that constituents want to hold politicians accountable for their votes. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

You work for us. Period. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 19, 2024

They still don’t get that they work for the American people. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) December 19, 2024

The people finally have a voice. It’s made life more difficult for them, but they work for us. — Prause (@RickyProsnit) December 19, 2024

Just the way it's supposed to be. — Fettpett (@fettpet) December 19, 2024

Finally finding out the power of the people and he doesn't like it — Anonymous (@4N0NYM0U5_5H311) December 19, 2024

Heaven forbid that elected officials feel like their constituents are watching and involved in their government.



If the elected officials worked their constituents’ will instead of their own will we’d probably have much less friction. — ₳ndrew (@notSamWukong) December 19, 2024

Excuse me, but we the people are in charge and you work for us! — James Arthur Ray (@JamesARay) December 19, 2024

The LAST thing they want is for the voice of the people to be heard. — Equalizer_25 (@Equalizer_25) December 19, 2024

How dare the people use X to hold elected officials accountable? Imagine the audacity of citizens demanding transparency and responsibility from their leaders! — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) December 19, 2024

This is what accountability in the US Congress looks like folks. 😊



If they’re squirming and panicking, we’re winning.



Cope and seethe losers. 🔥 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 19, 2024

Congressmen seem to be going through what mainstream journalists went through when citizen journalists started eating away at their influence.

Dems are losing it, "Can you imagine what the next two years are gonna be like?"



Yeah, they're going to be awesome!pic.twitter.com/c7t8OMqdpx — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 19, 2024

