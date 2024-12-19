MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network...
Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi...
VIP
George Stephanopoulos (D)efied Producer on 'Rape' Because His Job Isn't Journalism, It's A...
SHUT IT DOWN: New Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass
Make It Make Sense: Ron DeSantis Points Out Left's Hypocrisy on Billionaires in...
Lawrence O'Donnell Can't Decide If Elon Musk Has No Power or Too Much...
Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'
A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of...
Who Did 'Trump Is Musk's Puppet' Better? Maxwell Frost or Jasmine Crockett?
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets...
Chris Cillizza Apologizes for Not Questioning Biden’s Health Enough
New Spending Bill Is Only 116 Pages
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...

Rep. Richard Neal Fears the Power of a 'Tweet From Someone Who Has No Official Portfolio'

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitter

Remember when Elon Musk was making moves to purchase Twitter, and everyone said he'd run it into the ground? That didn't happen. He opened up the platform to free speech, and ordinary Americans made themselves heard. This displeases Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, who can't imagine what the next two years are going to be like if an individual who has no official portfolio can change policy with a mean tweet, seems worried. 

Advertisement

… works its will and then there's a tweet from an individual who has no official portfolio, who threatens members on the Republican side with a primary and they succumb?"

An individual who has no official portfolio … does he mean like a constituent? And what about people threatening members of Congress with primaries if they don't represent what the people voted for and want change? Can you imagine?

Recommended

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Congressmen seem to be going through what mainstream journalists went through when citizen journalists started eating away at their influence.

***

Tags: CONGRESS TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead
Amy Curtis
SHUT IT DOWN: New Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass
Brett T.
MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network Ratings Drop
Amy Curtis
Make It Make Sense: Ron DeSantis Points Out Left's Hypocrisy on Billionaires in Politics
Amy Curtis
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants Aaron Walker
Advertisement