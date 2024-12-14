MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence

As we reported earlier, subway hero Daniel Penny will be sitting in the box with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance at Saturday's Army-Navy football game.

We'll give MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle partial credit for acknowledging that Jordan Neely's death is "very, very, very different" from suspect Luigi Mangione allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back in cold blood on a New York City sidewalk — an obviously premeditated move, since the shell casings were marked with the words, "Deny," "Defend," and "Depose" on them. Mangione has been arrested; Penny was charged with manslaughter and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide.

Over in the lush green fields of Bluesky, they're celebrating the murder of Thompson, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking the cake by calling the denial of insurance claims an "act of violence." Only one side here is clearly celebrating a murderer, never mind their justifications.

Ruhle seems to think both liberals and conservatives are celebrating violence and is concerned about Vance inviting Penny to attend the Army-Navy game. That's not celebrating violence, that's celebrating heroism. Once again, Penny was acquitted.

Stephanie Ruhle admits Daniel Penny and Luigi Mangione are "very, very, very different" but wonders "Vance is taking Daniel Penny to the Army-Navy football game... How concerned should we be though that the American people, groups of the American people are celebrating violence?" pic.twitter.com/WQSu3n6vJP — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) December 14, 2024

We don't know how Stevie Van Zandt ended up as a panelist, but notice that his heart goes out the the Neely family, who never cared about Jordan before until dollar signs started showing up in their eyeballs.

We should be very concerned that people are celebrating premeditated murder. The guy had a handwritten manifesto, for God's sake, as well as a fake ID. It was all carefully planned.

The problem with @SRuhle’s attempt at equivocation is no one is “celebrating violence” in the case of Daniel Penny. The celebration is for his acquittal in what was a political and absurd prosecution. People are celebrating Mangione’s cold-blooded murder of Brian Thompson. https://t.co/UHjfox3qQb — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 14, 2024

Penny didn't wake up that morning thinking he'd end up taking a life.



Mangione did.



If they really cannot see the difference, I cannot think of a way to make more clear. — Temporary Handle (@LariviereChad) December 14, 2024

I feel less informed just watching her with the sound off. I’m afraid to risk the auditory assault of her actual voice. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) December 14, 2024

Thank you for posting this. I was super up-in-the-air about my feelings on this. I’m glad Steven Van Zandt was there to share his thoughts. I’m in a better place now. — Deadpool's Baby Legs (@TheBigBaum) December 14, 2024

Well, if protecting those who are weaker than you, or unable to defend themselves from a dangerous, threatening drug-crazed lunatic is "violence"... Then, yeah, I guess I AM celebrating violence — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) December 14, 2024

The fake media specializes in making false equivalences in an attempt to normalize their crazies. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 14, 2024

Yep. They're "very, very, very different," but let's compare them anyway.

