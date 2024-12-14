Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White...
Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend...
Report: Nancy Pelosi Recovering Following Hip Replacement Surgery
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to...
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15...
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't...
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word...
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 14, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As we reported earlier, subway hero Daniel Penny will be sitting in the box with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance at Saturday's Army-Navy football game. 

Advertisement

We'll give MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle partial credit for acknowledging that Jordan Neely's death is "very, very, very different" from suspect Luigi Mangione allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back in cold blood on a New York City sidewalk — an obviously premeditated move, since the shell casings were marked with the words, "Deny," "Defend," and "Depose" on them. Mangione has been arrested; Penny was charged with manslaughter and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide.

Over in the lush green fields of Bluesky, they're celebrating the murder of Thompson, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking the cake by calling the denial of insurance claims an "act of violence." Only one side here is clearly celebrating a murderer, never mind their justifications.

Ruhle seems to think both liberals and conservatives are celebrating violence and is concerned about Vance inviting Penny to attend the Army-Navy game. That's not celebrating violence, that's celebrating heroism. Once again, Penny was acquitted.

Recommended

Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend Duke LaCrosse Players
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We don't know how Stevie Van Zandt ended up as a panelist, but notice that his heart goes out the the Neely family, who never cared about Jordan before until dollar signs started showing up in their eyeballs.

We should be very concerned that people are celebrating premeditated murder. The guy had a handwritten manifesto, for God's sake, as well as a fake ID. It was all carefully planned.

Advertisement

Yep. They're "very, very, very different," but let's compare them anyway.

***

Tags: MSNBC MURDER VIOLENCE STEPHANIE RUHLE DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend Duke LaCrosse Players
Amy Curtis
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Brett T.
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky
Amy Curtis
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History
Grateful Calvin
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend Duke LaCrosse Players Amy Curtis
Advertisement