South Korea Imposing Martial Law Reminiscent of Donald Trump and January 6

There was some big news out of South Korea Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on the country. It didn't last long — within the last couple of hours, according to Fox News, "lawmakers rejected the move following Yoon's vow to eliminate 'anti-state' forces in a serious challenge to the country's Parliament, which he accused of sympathizing with North Korea."

Western media saw the chaos in the streets and concluded that the imposition of martial law was reminiscent of President Donald Trump trying to "Stop the Steal" on January 6.

The New York Times knows just whom to blame for the South Korean declaration of military law: Donald Trump. Because of course. pic.twitter.com/37Efo5Nmn5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2024

Yoon's "move against the opposition party and the legislature has echoes of the effort by Donald J. Trump to prevent Mr. Biden from taking office after he won the 2020 election." Seriously, New York Times?

We don't hate the media enough. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 3, 2024

CNN got in on the action too, saying it was important to look at South Korea knowing that Trump, who will be inaugurated in a few weeks, has said he'd use the military on his enemies.

CNN says that what’s happening in South Korea now is a reminder for America of J6.



It’s actually a reminder of what Democrats did during Trump’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/aiQZHKozpc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2024

It's all so boring now. So when I see such nonsense, my go-to reply is simply: FOUR MORE YEARS. pic.twitter.com/vf30Tv26qX — mustLearnMore (@mustLearnMore) December 3, 2024

Not sure what’s going on in South Korea but like 99% sure it is Trump’s fault. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 3, 2024

Because everything that happens in the world is about January 6th, which is the only event that ever happened in history. — Russells Teapot (@teapot_russells) December 3, 2024

Any serious editor would highlight this and comment “why is this needed?” — Brian Moore (@thebrmoore) December 3, 2024

The hoops that needed to be jumped through to get here are astounding. It’s up there with the flat earthers — Simon Cash (@SCash28251) December 3, 2024

January 6 was the opposite of martial law. Trump had asked for National Guard troops to act as security for his rally and was refused.

This doesn’t anger me anymore. Actually I love it.



This is the reason he won the popular vote. It has no effect anymore, except to motivate the people it targets into voting.



We will keep winning thanks to the dishonest MSM🇺🇸 — TW Bullish (@TWBullish) December 3, 2024

Yes, Mr. Reporter, who exactly in Washington speculated that the imposition of martial law in South Korea was timed to fall in the transition period between the Biden administration and the Trump administration? Can you name a source?

What a farce.

We have troops in South Korea and Biden is over in Africa handing out billion-dollar checks. What's he doing about the situation?

