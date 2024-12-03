South Korea Imposing Martial Law Reminiscent of Donald Trump and January 6

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitter

There was some big news out of South Korea Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on the country. It didn't last long — within the last couple of hours, according to Fox News, "lawmakers rejected the move following Yoon's vow to eliminate 'anti-state' forces in a serious challenge to the country's Parliament, which he accused of sympathizing with North Korea."

Western media saw the chaos in the streets and concluded that the imposition of martial law was reminiscent of President Donald Trump trying to "Stop the Steal" on January 6.

Yoon's "move against the opposition party and the legislature has echoes of the effort by Donald J. Trump to prevent Mr. Biden from taking office after he won the 2020 election." Seriously, New York Times?

CNN got in on the action too, saying it was important to look at South Korea knowing that Trump, who will be inaugurated in a few weeks, has said he'd use the military on his enemies.

January 6 was the opposite of martial law. Trump had asked for National Guard troops to act as security for his rally and was refused.

Yes, Mr. Reporter, who exactly in Washington speculated that the imposition of martial law in South Korea was timed to fall in the transition period between the Biden administration and the Trump administration? Can you name a source?

What a farce.

We have troops in South Korea and Biden is over in Africa handing out billion-dollar checks. What's he doing about the situation?

***

 

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TIMES SOUTH KOREA JANUARY 6

