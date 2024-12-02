MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases

According to her X bio, Kristy Greenberg is the former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief and now serves as, you guessed it, an MSNBC legal analyst. Greenberg says that she was responsible for non-prosecution requests. Hunter Biden's blanket pardon covering crimes all the way back to 2014 was justified, she said, adding that she wouldn't have approved Biden's tax or gun cases.

Advertisement

What is it exactly you do here?

As SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief, I was responsible for approving charges and non-prosecution requests. I wouldn’t have approved Hunter Biden’s tax or gun cases. If Hunter’s last name wasn’t Biden, I don’t believe he would have been charged. His pardon is justified. — Kristy Greenberg (@KGreenberg_) December 2, 2024

Exhibit A why Trump must clean house at the Justice Department, including in SDNY: https://t.co/KkwNH43yUH — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 2, 2024





This is why you’re a paid commentator on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/FeJEcDAZ1Z — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 2, 2024

So, felon in possession of a firearm is no big deal? Fraud is no big deal? Making false statements on a federal form is no big deal?



Then we don't need federal gun control legislation any more. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 2, 2024

Tell us anyone not named Biden would have walked away from those tax evasion charges.

So what is the difference between not filing on Biden for tax evasion and filing on Cohen for tax evasion? — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) December 2, 2024

"I work for the Federal government DOJ and would not have approved prosecution of a felony violation of a gun purchase."



THEN WHY IS IT ILLEGAL? — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) December 2, 2024

If you wouldn’t prosecute an Ivy League lawyer in his 50s for such crimes, then who would you prosecute? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 2, 2024

Do you think Trump would have been charged for accounting errors if he wasn’t Trump? — theoiler 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PebvVan) December 2, 2024

His pardon for over a DECADE, for known and unknown crimes? That's not justified in any world, and especially not this one. Shameful. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) December 2, 2024

Yea, no one is ever prosecuted for tax evasion and/or gun charges, and in NY of all places. 😂When they talk about the dismantling the deep state these are the people they are talking about — Joe R (@joer0952) December 2, 2024

This is why we're thankful she has "former" preceding her title … although whoever's doing the job now is probably just as bad.

But you are good with how they charged Trump for misdemeanors past the statute of limitations and turned them into felonies for a bookkeeping error? — ❤️of Texas (@TG4AA) December 2, 2024

So why not just limit it to those things instead of having the language that makes it a blanket pardon spanning nearly 11 years? — David Sanders (@Sandersd84) December 2, 2024

And the 2014 thing is just a coincidence right? Nothing to do with a company called Burisma. — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

Well then, thank goodness you only make comments on a failing news network now and aren’t actually “practicing” law. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 2, 2024

None of this is about the tax or gun cases and you know it. — The Grammatical Fiction (@Koestghost) December 2, 2024

If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden, he wouldn't have been able to sell his influence in all of those foreign business affairs.

And here in lies the problem with the SDNY, the current DOJ and their multi tiered legal system. — GranTorino (@GranTorinoNY) December 2, 2024

Of course, MSNBC hired her as a legal analyst.

***