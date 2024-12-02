MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases

Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy

According to her X bio, Kristy Greenberg is the former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief and now serves as, you guessed it, an MSNBC legal analyst. Greenberg says that she was responsible for non-prosecution requests. Hunter Biden's blanket pardon covering crimes all the way back to 2014 was justified, she said, adding that she wouldn't have approved Biden's tax or gun cases.

What is it exactly you do here?


Tell us anyone not named Biden would have walked away from those tax evasion charges.

This is why we're thankful she has "former" preceding her title … although whoever's doing the job now is probably just as bad.

If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden, he wouldn't have been able to sell his influence in all of those foreign business affairs.

Of course, MSNBC hired her as a legal analyst.

***

