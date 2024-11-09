New Republic: Trump Won Because The Majority of Media Is Right-Wing
Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 09, 2024
We should have kept a list of all of the celebrities who said they were leaving the country. They said they were moving to Canada if Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020. (Oddly, they all chose Canada and not Mexico — we guess they didn't want to live among brown people.) We saw a TikTok video of a woman who said that she and her partner had already started the process of moving themselves and their pets to Australia. Bye, then.

This guy can't take another four years under Trump, and so he's leaving the country and moving to Hawaii.

Who wants to tell him?

We have our suspicions, but the guy looks pretty earnest.

Is it a parody? Can anyone be this dumb? Our fear is it's real.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION HAWAII

