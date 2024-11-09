Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii

We should have kept a list of all of the celebrities who said they were leaving the country. They said they were moving to Canada if Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020. (Oddly, they all chose Canada and not Mexico — we guess they didn't want to live among brown people.) We saw a TikTok video of a woman who said that she and her partner had already started the process of moving themselves and their pets to Australia. Bye, then.

This guy can't take another four years under Trump, and so he's leaving the country and moving to Hawaii.

He’s so upset that Trump won that he’s “leaving the United States and moving to Hawaii.” pic.twitter.com/ggiqprl5sD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 7, 2024

Who wants to tell him?

California's closer, if you want to leave the country. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) November 7, 2024

That has to be parody. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 7, 2024

We have our suspicions, but the guy looks pretty earnest.

I hope no one tells him. Everyone that knows him should tell him you better bring a passport. You need to learn the language and tell him that there is a royal family of Hawaii. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 7, 2024

Did you update your passport? Do you have a valid visa? How long are you allowed to stay there? Do you speak the language?



*Smirk* — calaisflyer 🇺🇸 (@calaisflye49127) November 7, 2024

Welcome to Hawaii. Your president will be Donald Trump. — Ken Cook (@KenCook_KC) November 8, 2024

I hope he can get his dollars converted to Hawaiian money. 😂 — Tom Gresham (@Guntalk) November 8, 2024

Seriously. Dismantle the Department of Education TODAY. pic.twitter.com/DC6tgvqnS6 — ConservativeCauses (@Conservative0rg) November 8, 2024

That’s how Biden got elected. — Kamala is Corrupt (@TonyMontana5309) November 8, 2024

Is it a parody? Can anyone be this dumb? Our fear is it's real.

***