Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

What was that thing Chris Cillizza said … reporters don't root for a side? Well, it's election night and MSNBC's Joy Reid has taken the stage, assuring us that MSNBC has done everything it could to save America from a fascist dictatorship. Remember when Reid interspersed footage of the 1939 pro-Nazi rally with its coverage of Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally? Well, she's kicked off her show tonight with a slow plan across photos of Hitler and Mussolini and said, "We've warned you about Trump's profound unfitness for office." It's pretty rich that she mentions Trump's theft of classified documents and clear cognitive and physical decline; if they hadn't forced Joe Biden out, she'd be voting for just that.

Trump has threatened to lock up or even execute his political opponents. Really? And his entourage? They want mass deportations to make America white again. Oh, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to bring back the bubonic plague.

Seriously, this editor has no idea how Reid gets paid millions of dollars a year to spout this crap that you could hear from a mentally ill homeless person on the street corner.

… "We begin our final sprint having arrived at that point in the election season where basically we, on this side of the TV screen have said, all we can, we've laid out the stakes in this crucial election where one side stands for freedom while the other meets the textbook definition of fascism."

"Namely a far-right dictatorial regime like Hitler's Germany or Franco's Spain, or Mussolini's Italy, but also white-ruled South Africa before Mandela and the black majority took control."

"Or Vladimir Putin's Russia, Viktor Orbán's Hungary or Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela... that suppresses the rights of women and minorities, uses the military to execute the whims of a strong man dictator and controls and suppresses the press education, the arts, rewrites history to suit a favored and dominant racial class and foments extravagant corruption in order to enrich the dictator and his friends."

LIVE: Election Night 2024
 It is going to be pure bliss watching Reid watch the returns come in if the momentum doesn't shift radically.

She doesn't sound confident in a Kamala Harris victory, even after they've said all they can to lay out the stakes.

This was Reid's meltdown from Monday night. Stay with us as we keep an eye on her tonight.

***

