Maricopa County Says It Could Take 10 to 13 Days to Tabulate the Votes

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Maricopa County has a two-page ballot this year and says that could make it take 10 to 13 days to tabulate the results, even with extra tabulating machines and extra staff working extra hours. People who vote in person on Election Day will likely see their results tabulated that night, but then there are those hundreds of thousands who are waiting until Election Day to drop off their ballots at a drop box. Those will take more than a week to be tabulated.

Guys, it's a two-page ballot. Didn't you hear?

They need time to see how many votes they need to make up the balance.

This certainly isn't the only county (or state) that's going to need more than a day to tabulate the results. But 13 days?

***

