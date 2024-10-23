Maricopa County Says It Could Take 10 to 13 Days to Tabulate the Votes

Maricopa County has a two-page ballot this year and says that could make it take 10 to 13 days to tabulate the results, even with extra tabulating machines and extra staff working extra hours. People who vote in person on Election Day will likely see their results tabulated that night, but then there are those hundreds of thousands who are waiting until Election Day to drop off their ballots at a drop box. Those will take more than a week to be tabulated.

Maricopa County has announced it could take 10–13 days to tabulate the votes. pic.twitter.com/ZcJxLLdJDw — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 23, 2024

What!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2024

Texas has a population of over 30 million and they are able to tabulate their results and report them on election night. I don’t know because I’m not an expert in the calculation of votes but it seems odd that Maricopa county needs 13 days. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 23, 2024

We are being scammed — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) October 23, 2024

Then change the ballot processing laws in Arizona and align them with Florida. https://t.co/mLJI1OCVGm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2024

Arizona just announced that it could take 10-13 days to tabulate all votes…



Taiwan just held their election.



They require photo ID and use paper ballots. They hand-count the votes of each station one by one, in public view. There are no mail ballots.



It’s all done in 6 hours. pic.twitter.com/GmLuPcSHAr — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 23, 2024

10-13 days to count votes? Sounds more like a tactic to manipulate the outcome than a simple process. — John (@johnEiid) October 23, 2024

They ever even get 2020 figured out in Maricopa county? — Kyle Lee Johnson (@realdivergents) October 23, 2024

Guys, it's a two-page ballot. Didn't you hear?

We are the richest, most powerful, most technologically advanced country in human history. It should not take more than one day to count ballots. 👏 — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) October 23, 2024

It’s enough time to steal the election. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2024

They need time to see how many votes they need to make up the balance.

How would they already know that it’s going to take this many days? Is it because they need to wait until everything is in to know how many votes they have to cheat by so they can win. This is what happened last time. — Bunny Hink (@Bunny_B_Hink) October 23, 2024

How many counties like this are planning to delay the votes? They are setting the stage for election fraud. — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 23, 2024

This certainly isn't the only county (or state) that's going to need more than a day to tabulate the results. But 13 days?

