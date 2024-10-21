Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's...
Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner

Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became 'A Woke Trash Heap'

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on October 21, 2024
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Ben Shapiro is set to speak at UCLA Monday night, and someone in a position of authority charged Anthony with driving around and tearing down all of the posters advertising Shapiro's appearance.

Shapiro is an alumnus of UCLA and before he takes the stage, he wants to let people know how the school turned into a "woke trash heap."

Frankly, UCLA sounds like just another university, populated by pro-Hamas DEI admittants. We wish Shapiro a good speech and hope he has fun with the people who disagree and cut to the front of the Q&A line.

So who at the school ordered all of the promotional posters to be torn down and trashed? Some DEI hire, no doubt.

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO UCLA

