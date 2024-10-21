Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’

Ben Shapiro is set to speak at UCLA Monday night, and someone in a position of authority charged Anthony with driving around and tearing down all of the posters advertising Shapiro's appearance.

Why don’t UCLA administrators want students to know YAF is bringing @benshapiro to campus tonight? pic.twitter.com/XXbEuPM5zw — YAF (@yaf) October 21, 2024

Well, tonight should be fun… https://t.co/JWaDZ8IUyf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

Shapiro is an alumnus of UCLA and before he takes the stage, he wants to let people know how the school turned into a "woke trash heap."

Tonight, I’ll take the stage at UCLA. Before I do, let’s review how my once-elite undergraduate alma mater became a woke trash heap drowning in scandals of plagiarism, DEI, riots, furries, BDSM, womxn, and “monsterf*ckers.” 🧵 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

2/ Back in March, I exposed the state of the formerly prestigious UCLA medical school, which now mandates your future surgeons learn about “Indigenous resistance,” “white supremacy,” “two-spirits,” and whatever “womxn” are.https://t.co/IinoEjMEoR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

3/ In a shock to absolutely no one, our @LukeRosiak found that the genius in charge of DEI for the medical school has only published a single paper — her Ph.D. dissertation on how colleges should create larger DEI programs — and it was plagiarized.https://t.co/vXZMsvAjGe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

5/ Not only did UCLA seemingly allow the dean of admissions to discriminate, an accounting professor named Gordon Klein was suspended because he wouldn’t. Klein rejected demands by students to show “leniency with black students” in grading and had to subsequently sue the school.… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

6/ UCLA has forgotten what it’s supposed to be. It has become a service provider to paying customers — woke students — instead of an institution to prepare experts to be the next generation of doctors, surgeons, lawyers, engineers, and leaders. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

7/ Just 5 months ago, walking across campus to Ackerman — where I'm speaking tonight — would have been impossible as a Jew after UCLA allowed historically & morally illiterate Hamas sympathizers to occupy access points & block Jews from passing through.pic.twitter.com/sGXbFEviv4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

8/ If you think that “Hamas sympathizers” is harsh, note that it’s not Israel’s response to October 7 that caused their upset. These students justify the October 7 attack because they deeply hate Israel. And they deeply hate Israel because they deeply hate America. pic.twitter.com/NvOEKtBy7E — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

9/ These anti-American, anti-Western, anti-Jewish Hamas apologists were allowed to occupy main centers of campus, vandalize, and attack their peers and police for weeks while normal students saw their education go up in smoke as tuition prices skyrocket.pic.twitter.com/zvzVIGMZan — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

10/ In 2021, the UCLA Student Association Council voted to co-opt $23,000 of student tax dollars. What for? To hire illegal immigrants in violation of laws that are meant to restrict them from taking jobs from Americans. pic.twitter.com/Habtnmc7RL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

11/ When they’re not siphoning off money to illegal immigrants, UCLA students were found by Daily Wire’s @KassyAkiva to be throwing tantrums in the campus’ “Queer” magazine about the lack of acceptance towards the “furry” community. pic.twitter.com/eBnyIS2CZM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

12/ Possibly the only upside about this student magazine is that young people say the quiet part out loud. While leaders of the left claim “Pride” is family-friendly, UCLA students openly admit they want to fill it with “kink” and that the two concepts are intrinsically linked. pic.twitter.com/cmNrc3kDZa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

13/ If you’re willing to pay $42,000 to $76,000 a year for you or your child to attend UCLA, they, too, can dose up on “freak fuel,” become a “monsterf*cker,” and change their pronouns to “xey/xem” while they “transmutate” themselves. Money well spent. pic.twitter.com/wc91Y504Dm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

14/ In this issue of “OutWrite” which aims to “challenge dominant cisheteronormative narratives through an unapologetically anti-queerphobic, anti-racist, and progressive lens,” editor Rainer Lee concluded the opening message with “Come be a freak.” pic.twitter.com/HRZDREiZMo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

15/ Ironically, and predictably, this same editor also considers settler countries like America to be inherently bad and attacks Israel as a genocidal state — as opposed to Gaza, which definitely isn’t known for actually murdering the “freaks.” pic.twitter.com/62tdRxQkni — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

16/ In the days leading up to my @YAF speech tonight, the Administration paid to properly educate these “freaks” has instead spent their time trying to derail my speech. They shut down ticketing, disrupted security plans, and left attendance open to agitator sabotage. pic.twitter.com/WZcY3ihw8P — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

17/ Sad as it is to see what UCLA has become, I’m looking forward to seeing the men and women of LA tonight at my speech. In accordance with our Q&A policy, those who disagree with me may cut to the front of the Q&A line. So, perhaps we’ll see some womxn and furries, too. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

Frankly, UCLA sounds like just another university, populated by pro-Hamas DEI admittants. We wish Shapiro a good speech and hope he has fun with the people who disagree and cut to the front of the Q&A line.

So who at the school ordered all of the promotional posters to be torn down and trashed? Some DEI hire, no doubt.

