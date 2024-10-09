Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated

I did a VIP post on Tuesday on this same segment from CNN. In that post, I talked about how Democrat strategist Aisha Mills argued that Donald Trump was going to perform eugenics. This is because Trump said that illegal immigrant murderers had "bad genes," and there were a lot of people with bad genes running loose in the country. As I pointed out, CNN's chyron interpreted that as, "Trump Links Migrants to Murderers: 'It's In Their Genes.'"

What I didn't see in that clip was Mills asking if Trump was going to have her exterminated because she had the bad genes of a black lesbian. The black lesbian card gets played often, and no one cares. But listen to Mills:

"As a black lesbian, who Donald Trump doesn't believe has genes as good as his, is he going to try to exterminate me?"



Crazy fear-mongering and race-baiting on CNNpic.twitter.com/yKzBSp6ubP — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) October 9, 2024

What did Trump ever say about black lesbians? By "bad genes" he was talking about the illegal immigrant rapists and murderers coming across the border. And he didn't talk about exterminating them, either. He's talking about securing the border.

CNN’s Aisha Mills :



“I’m not going to be lectured by some white man who has no idea what he’s talking about.” pic.twitter.com/RhAEPt2whj — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) October 9, 2024

So Trump is going to exterminate all of the black lesbians, is that it? The white man doesn't know what he's talking about.

Did Trump do anything in his first term to threaten her? — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) October 9, 2024

Well if this isn’t racism and hate speech. But I guess it’s ok because she’s black — Elle Mac (@ellemacmoon) October 9, 2024

She is a racist and needs to be fired immediately. — Regina King, PhD (@7IntegrativeMed) October 9, 2024

Funny this pops up the same day that video goes viral of the professor wanting to line up men who weren't voting for Kamala Harris and shoot them. Which side has threatened violence?

What a stupid crazy woman! She’s sitting there right now! If Trump wanted her exterminated he could’ve done it in his first term. No matter how much Trump has proven it time & again. He is NOT racist against blacks or gays. — Okie🇺🇸 (@DHern2022) October 9, 2024

Imagine if he said the exact same words to her but said "some black woman who has no idea what she's talking about"....... — Singin' Wolf (@mjc1217) October 9, 2024

This is full fucking panic, they are going back to the default racism charge and upping the ante by adding a genocide. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 9, 2024

They literally make shit up. I’m embarrassed for her and for CNN for actually airing something that ridiculous. — RdgebckRnch (@grgoyldef2) October 9, 2024

Donald Trump never said a thing about black lesbians, just murderers, why does she connect murderers to black lesbians?



That’s kind of weird. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) October 9, 2024

Because she has a persecution complex.

Aisha Mills one bizarre individual...where does she come up with this unhinged fear mongering. Zero basis for her statements. Maybe she just a pathological narcissist starved for attention? — SilenceDoGoodRedux (@MAurelius486AD) October 9, 2024

@TheDemocrats and mainstream media have created a straw man to run against. Hopefully the people see through this facade. — God save us (@IfGod4us) October 9, 2024

Yeah, Donald Trump is going to round up all the black lesbians and have them exterminated, just like he did in his first term. Trump was talking about people like Laken Riley's killer and keeping them out of the country, which I'm all for.

