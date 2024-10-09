Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin...
VIP
Republicans Plan to Use Kamala's Terrible Appearance on 'The View' to End Her...
This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat...
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel...
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College...
WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop
SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes
KJP Asked About White House Speculation on Trump Calling Putin
Jacobin Magazine Mourns the Day Racist, Homophobic Che Guevara Finally Became a Good...
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement...

Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitter

I did a VIP post on Tuesday on this same segment from CNN. In that post, I talked about how Democrat strategist Aisha Mills argued that Donald Trump was going to perform eugenics. This is because Trump said that illegal immigrant murderers had "bad genes," and there were a lot of people with bad genes running loose in the country. As I pointed out, CNN's chyron interpreted that as, "Trump Links Migrants to Murderers: 'It's In Their Genes.'"

Advertisement

What I didn't see in that clip was Mills asking if Trump was going to have her exterminated because she had the bad genes of a black lesbian. The black lesbian card gets played often, and no one cares. But listen to Mills:

What did Trump ever say about black lesbians? By "bad genes" he was talking about the illegal immigrant rapists and murderers coming across the border. And he didn't talk about exterminating them, either. He's talking about securing the border.

So Trump is going to exterminate all of the black lesbians, is that it? The white man doesn't know what he's talking about.

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Funny this pops up the same day that video goes viral of the professor wanting to line up men who weren't voting for Kamala Harris and shoot them. Which side has threatened violence?

Advertisement

Because she has a persecution complex.

Yeah, Donald Trump is going to round up all the black lesbians and have them exterminated, just like he did in his first term. Trump was talking about people like Laken Riley's killer and keeping them out of the country, which I'm all for.

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ERIN BURNETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin Smeared As Racist Can Move Ahead
Amy Curtis
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Last Year
Amy Curtis
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for Hurricane Helene
Amy Curtis
This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College (So Did Kamala)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally Amy Curtis
Advertisement