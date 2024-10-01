MSNBC Panelist Says Harris Has to Bust Trump in the Mouth Because He’s Dangerous

Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost...
Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on October 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

"We need to keep this troglodyte out of office, because if he comes in, our babies are going to be in danger." That's the warning flare fired by MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude, who has seen Donald Trump busting his chops and scaring the hell out of communities. We're going to guess that "communities" is shorthand for the black community. And Trump is dangerous to certain groups of people.

The best part is the chyron: "Trump Escalates Personal Attacks Against Harris." While they call him a troglodyte.

…  “[Harris] needs to bust him in his mouth. I’m saying it like that because he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous to particular people."

"We got to keep this troglodyte out of office because if he comes in, our babies are gonna be in danger because, remember, we know children are gonna grow up with the memory of having to not go to school for the threat of bombs, and somebody told them that their moms and dads eat cats and dogs."

"I’ll get myself together, Claire."

“Okay, take a minute. Deep breath,” McCaskill said.

These people are nuts.

They really are. Everyone at MSNBC is not well. They don't call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing. 

There have already been two assassination attempts on Trump, and the media keeps ratcheting up that he's dangerous to babies. We thought he was going to ban abortion nationwide and assign federal employees to monitor the pregnancies of pregnant women.

It's real.

He believes what he is saying, and he's even implicating Nicolle Wallace for not doing more to help.

***

Tags: CLAIRE MCCASKILL DONALD TRUMP MSNBC NICOLLE WALLACE TDS

