MSNBC Panelist Says Harris Has to Bust Trump in the Mouth Because He’s Dangerous

"We need to keep this troglodyte out of office, because if he comes in, our babies are going to be in danger." That's the warning flare fired by MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude, who has seen Donald Trump busting his chops and scaring the hell out of communities. We're going to guess that "communities" is shorthand for the black community. And Trump is dangerous to certain groups of people.
The best part is the chyron: "Trump Escalates Personal Attacks Against Harris." While they call him a troglodyte.
NEW: MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude nearly starts crying on live air, says Kamala Harris needs to win to protect babies and so children don't get bombed.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024
Glaude was so emotional that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had to tell him to take deep breaths.
“[Harris] needs to bust him… pic.twitter.com/dbUzBIrIC7
… “[Harris] needs to bust him in his mouth. I’m saying it like that because he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous to particular people."
"We got to keep this troglodyte out of office because if he comes in, our babies are gonna be in danger because, remember, we know children are gonna grow up with the memory of having to not go to school for the threat of bombs, and somebody told them that their moms and dads eat cats and dogs."
"I’ll get myself together, Claire."
“Okay, take a minute. Deep breath,” McCaskill said.
These people are nuts.
They really are. Everyone at MSNBC is not well. They don't call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing.
Perhaps the most incredible display of TDS in recent MSM history.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 1, 2024
A man getting all hysterical over nothing? Truly amazing.
I bet he calls his wife's boyfriend over to kill spiders.
Someone get that guy some Midol.— Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 1, 2024
Where do they find these people?
These people are NUTS. TDS is real. It will probably be added to psychiatric medical books.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024
Liberalism is a mental disorder. Eddie just proved it.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 1, 2024
And what about protecting the babies who get electively aborted?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2024
The left has been broken. They are broken mentally to the point where I am not so sure they can function in society if Donald Trump wins. They are exhibiting so many signs of mental illness already just at the thought of him. We are living in scary times and these people cannot…— Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) October 1, 2024
There have already been two assassination attempts on Trump, and the media keeps ratcheting up that he's dangerous to babies. We thought he was going to ban abortion nationwide and assign federal employees to monitor the pregnancies of pregnant women.
I'm not a doctor, but I diagnose that man with TDS.— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 1, 2024
It's real.
Wow, she must really be losing in the polls for them to sound so desperate.— Dean Dorame🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DorameDeano) October 1, 2024
The sheer panic is hilarious.— The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 1, 2024
It makes me sad to see this. He clearly believes what he is saying and there’s no hope of changing his mind. Did he not see president Trumps actions and policies for four years? He was a great president for all the people.— Michael Seville (@Michaeldfl) October 1, 2024
He believes what he is saying, and he's even implicating Nicolle Wallace for not doing more to help.
