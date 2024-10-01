MSNBC Panelist Says Harris Has to Bust Trump in the Mouth Because He’s Dangerous

"We need to keep this troglodyte out of office, because if he comes in, our babies are going to be in danger." That's the warning flare fired by MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude, who has seen Donald Trump busting his chops and scaring the hell out of communities. We're going to guess that "communities" is shorthand for the black community. And Trump is dangerous to certain groups of people.

Advertisement

The best part is the chyron: "Trump Escalates Personal Attacks Against Harris." While they call him a troglodyte.

NEW: MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude nearly starts crying on live air, says Kamala Harris needs to win to protect babies and so children don't get bombed.



Glaude was so emotional that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had to tell him to take deep breaths.



“[Harris] needs to bust him… pic.twitter.com/dbUzBIrIC7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024

… “[Harris] needs to bust him in his mouth. I’m saying it like that because he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous to particular people." "We got to keep this troglodyte out of office because if he comes in, our babies are gonna be in danger because, remember, we know children are gonna grow up with the memory of having to not go to school for the threat of bombs, and somebody told them that their moms and dads eat cats and dogs." "I’ll get myself together, Claire." “Okay, take a minute. Deep breath,” McCaskill said. These people are nuts.

They really are. Everyone at MSNBC is not well. They don't call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing.

Perhaps the most incredible display of TDS in recent MSM history.



A man getting all hysterical over nothing? Truly amazing.



I bet he calls his wife's boyfriend over to kill spiders. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 1, 2024

Someone get that guy some Midol.



Where do they find these people? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 1, 2024

These people are NUTS. TDS is real. It will probably be added to psychiatric medical books. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024

Liberalism is a mental disorder. Eddie just proved it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 1, 2024

And what about protecting the babies who get electively aborted? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2024

The left has been broken. They are broken mentally to the point where I am not so sure they can function in society if Donald Trump wins. They are exhibiting so many signs of mental illness already just at the thought of him. We are living in scary times and these people cannot… — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) October 1, 2024

There have already been two assassination attempts on Trump, and the media keeps ratcheting up that he's dangerous to babies. We thought he was going to ban abortion nationwide and assign federal employees to monitor the pregnancies of pregnant women.

I'm not a doctor, but I diagnose that man with TDS. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 1, 2024

It's real.

Advertisement

Wow, she must really be losing in the polls for them to sound so desperate. — Dean Dorame🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DorameDeano) October 1, 2024

The sheer panic is hilarious. — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 1, 2024

It makes me sad to see this. He clearly believes what he is saying and there’s no hope of changing his mind. Did he not see president Trumps actions and policies for four years? He was a great president for all the people. — Michael Seville (@Michaeldfl) October 1, 2024

He believes what he is saying, and he's even implicating Nicolle Wallace for not doing more to help.

***