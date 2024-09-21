NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President

Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 21, 2024
Twitchy

This is interesting on a couple of levels. First, it's not the first take on how Kamala Harris' cooking skills could translate to great leadership. Second, it comes from Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-American cooking show host. We were supposed to be offended when Donald Trump talked to the National Association of Black Journalists about Harris "deciding" she was black, but look at her historic run for Senate as the first Indian-American and her 2020 run for president, in which she and Indian-American Mindy Kaling bonded over cooking Indian dishes on a gas stove.

"The holidays" being Kwanzaa, of which Harris has many childhood memories of celebrating.

So now we have Lakshmi writing a piece for the New York Times explaining, again, how Harris' love of cooking could help make her a great president.

Fox News reports:

TV host, chef and actress Padma Lakshmi argued that Vice President Harris' qualities as a cook also show her promise as a leader in a recent guest essay. 

"I see what everyone else sees on Kamala Harris’s résumé: a history of public service that qualifies her for the presidency," Lakshmi wrote in a guest essay published in The New York Times. "But I would argue that the qualities she shows as a cook might say even more about her success as a leader."

"In various ways, Ms. Harris’s candidacy is reinventing the rules, as she simply bypasses old expectations about race, gender and political campaigning," Lakshmi continued. "Food is yet another example of how Ms. Harris sidesteps generations of tension."

"In cooking, Ms. Harris displays the very qualities this country sorely needs — her care, and her ability to tell a new kind of story about what it means to be American," she wrote. 

We know what you're thinking, but it's real.

It's unreal how deep in the tank the New York Times and the rest of the mainstream media are in the tank for Harris. We thought women in the kitchen and the whole "trad wife" thing were conservatives dragging up backward, but now cooking like like running the country.

***

