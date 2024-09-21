Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate

Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As Twitchy reportedly earlier Saturday, the Kamala Harris campaign has accepted a debate request on CNN on October 23. Harris might not remember since she didn't participate, but Donald Trump already participated in a presidential debate on CNN. The Trump camp has not yet responded, leading paid clowns like Harry Sisson to shout that Trump is afraid to debate Harris again:

That was one of Joe Biden's conditions: it had to be CNN, ABC, CBS, or Telemundo … a network proven friendly to him.

Trump did the first debate with Joe Biden on a network where the two moderators had compared his rhetoric to Hitler. Then he went into even more hostile territory on ABC News, where moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis decided to fact-check Trump in real-time while ignoring Harris' lies, truly making it three against one. 

We need to know more about this upcoming CNN debate … will it still follow the rules set down by the Biden campaign? No audience? Killing the microphones?

Maybe he's just playing dumb, but Frank Luntz asked why Harris didn't just do the Sept. 4 Fox News debate with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who are about a squishy as it gets.

No Candy Crowley moments from Baier or MacCallum.

It sounds like a good deal to us … Trump agrees to CNN if Harris agrees to Fox News.

