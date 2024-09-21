Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate

As Twitchy reportedly earlier Saturday, the Kamala Harris campaign has accepted a debate request on CNN on October 23. Harris might not remember since she didn't participate, but Donald Trump already participated in a presidential debate on CNN. The Trump camp has not yet responded, leading paid clowns like Harry Sisson to shout that Trump is afraid to debate Harris again:

TRUMP IS TOO SCARED TO DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS AGAIN! HAHAHAHA! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 21, 2024

ABC was RIGGED.



Trump always does whatever network and goes by whatever rules Biden and Kamala wants -



But he never has a say, nah. Fuck that. Good for him.



Did you see Kamala on Oprah last night? What a disaster 😂😂😂 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 21, 2024

Why is she too scared to do it on Fox?



Why won’t you do it with independent journalists as moderators? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 21, 2024

More like Kamala is only willing to debate Trump on networks that will be friendly to her. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) September 21, 2024

That was one of Joe Biden's conditions: it had to be CNN, ABC, CBS, or Telemundo … a network proven friendly to him.

Trump did the first debate with Joe Biden on a network where the two moderators had compared his rhetoric to Hitler. Then he went into even more hostile territory on ABC News, where moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis decided to fact-check Trump in real-time while ignoring Harris' lies, truly making it three against one.

We need to know more about this upcoming CNN debate … will it still follow the rules set down by the Biden campaign? No audience? Killing the microphones?

Maybe he's just playing dumb, but Frank Luntz asked why Harris didn't just do the Sept. 4 Fox News debate with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who are about a squishy as it gets.

Why didn’t she just accept the Fox News proposed debate this month? https://t.co/Huc5jlbZn2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 21, 2024

It’s a mystery — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 21, 2024

Because she won’t accept a debate unless it’s rigged for her.



Just be honest about it, Frank. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 21, 2024

Trump should tell her you accept the Fox debate and I'll accept yours. Then we'd have the traditional three debates. What is she afraid of? — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) September 21, 2024

Because she's toast Frank.



Now the question is when are you going to stop lying about the actual state of the race? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 21, 2024

Because she’s only interested in rigged debates. — Tom Dees (@thomaswdees) September 21, 2024

Because that would probably mean the moderators aren't helping you the whole time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 21, 2024

No Candy Crowley moments from Baier or MacCallum.

Because she needs moderator assistance. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 21, 2024

Maybe someone should ask her that? — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) September 21, 2024

It sounds like a good deal to us … Trump agrees to CNN if Harris agrees to Fox News.

***